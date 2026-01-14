World Cup-bound Andre de Jong determined to help Orlando Pirates 'win' the League' and vows to 'score goals'
The numbers that convinced Pirates to sign De Jong
In the January transfer window, Orlando Pirates have added some quality players to help them meet their set targets this season.
Apart from winning the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout, the Sea Robbers are chasing the Premier Soccer League as well as the forthcoming Nedbank Cup.
The 29-year-old scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in the 114 matches he played for Stellenbosch across all competitions.
It explains why the Buccaneers have been pushing for the services of the New Zealand international, who will be playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
'I would like to win PSL'
The former Eastern Suburbs man couldn't hide his joy after sealing a move to the Sea Robbers, promising to help them win the elusive Premier Soccer League crown.
"Extremely excited to join Orlando Pirates, obviously it’s tough moving in January, but yeah, just looking forward to getting games under my belt and trying to contribute to the team going forward,” he opened up to the club's media team.
“Playing for Stellenbosch, we played a couple of finals against Pirates, and when Pirates were interested, obviously, I was very excited to join them.
“This is a really exciting chapter for me going forward. Pirates have shown so much success over the past few seasons, and hopefully I can continue with that success going forward," De Jong added.
“I think it’s a goal for everyone’s club to win the league this year. I think it’s a great opportunity sitting on top of the log at the break now, so in these two weeks we’ve been pushing really hard.
“I then I think from the outside as well, expectations from the fans, and to break the drought [of winning the league title], and hopefully we can this season," the New Zealand international further explained.
“Some of my personal goals are obviously to contribute to the team as much as possible. Obviously, I’d love to win the league, and I think everyone at the club would, so that’s a big goal of mine.
“Also like to score goals and contribute going forward. I think Pirates have a really good pressing culture and defensive structure.
“So, just to give my all whenever I play and hopefully contribute to the team winning," De Jong concluded.
Who else have Pirates signed?
Apart from De Jong, the Soweto giants added two senior team players from Marumo Gallants, as confirmed on Monday.
"Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane, as the Club continues to strengthen its squad ahead of the resumption of the 2025/26 campaign," the club confirmed through their media platform.
"The Buccaneers have reached an agreement with Marumo Gallants for the services of both players, with the transfers concluded on a permanent and immediate basis.
"Orlando Pirates would like to commend the leadership of Marumo Gallants for the professional and cooperative manner in which the transaction was handled," they added.
"Following the completion of all the necessary clearances, Msendami and Chabatsane will travel to the North West Province, where the squad is currently in camp and being put through their paces by the technical team as preparations intensify ahead of the resumption of the Betway Premiership season.
"The Club looks forward to integrating both players into the group and believes they will add value and healthy competition within the squad.
"Orlando Pirates Football Club welcomes Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane and wishes them every success in this establishment," Bucs concluded.
The immediate assignment for Pirates
The Premier Soccer League and other domestic competitions took a break in early December to pave way for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.
Club football is now set to resume in the next couple of days, with Orlando Pirates set to play Sekhukhune United away on Saturday, January 24.