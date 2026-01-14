World Cup-bound Andre de Jong determined to help Orlando Pirates 'win' the League' and vows to 'score goals'

The former Eastern Suburbs man couldn't hide his joy after sealing a move to the Sea Robbers, promising to help them win the elusive Premier Soccer League crown.

"Extremely excited to join Orlando Pirates, obviously it’s tough moving in January, but yeah, just looking forward to getting games under my belt and trying to contribute to the team going forward,” he opened up to the club's media team.

“Playing for Stellenbosch, we played a couple of finals against Pirates, and when Pirates were interested, obviously, I was very excited to join them.

“This is a really exciting chapter for me going forward. Pirates have shown so much success over the past few seasons, and hopefully I can continue with that success going forward," De Jong added.

“I think it’s a goal for everyone’s club to win the league this year. I think it’s a great opportunity sitting on top of the log at the break now, so in these two weeks we’ve been pushing really hard.

“I then I think from the outside as well, expectations from the fans, and to break the drought [of winning the league title], and hopefully we can this season," the New Zealand international further explained.

“Some of my personal goals are obviously to contribute to the team as much as possible. Obviously, I’d love to win the league, and I think everyone at the club would, so that’s a big goal of mine.

“Also like to score goals and contribute going forward. I think Pirates have a really good pressing culture and defensive structure.

“So, just to give my all whenever I play and hopefully contribute to the team winning," De Jong concluded.