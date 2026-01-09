Agent not ruling out Evidence Makgopa's Pirates departure despite Bafana Bafana forward renewing his Buccaneers contract amid reported interest from England

Mitchell recently revealed that they turned down offers from North Africa during the last transfer window, as the player is fully focused on moving to Europe.

Makgopa is now back from AFCON where he was with Bafana and scored a goal in three games.

“It’s no secret that before Makgopa went to Pirates, we had two significant offers on the table with a lot of money at the time for Baroka to go overseas, for whatever reason it was rejected, and he went to Pirates,” Mitchell told the SoccerBeat podcast.

“He’s thriving at Orlando Pirates, he has had a decent scoring ratio, and we’ve had interest in him in the last window from North Africa, but it wasn’t what we wanted and what Evidence wanted.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand that when you go to North Africa, one of the biggest things is receiving your money. We’ve been on that route before, where big clubs are not paying players their money," he added.

“So with Europe, I’m hoping through the AFCON he could get a move. He’s offering a lot, and I think he could thrive in the English Championship because he has that work rate and the agility.

"We are always open, and when we did his new deal with Pirates, it was not a secret that the desire is to go overseas, and if the offer is right, I’m sure they will facilitate the move."