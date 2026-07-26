Bobby Motaung explains Kaizer Chiefs' special transfer connection with Zimbabwe stars - 'We have achieved a lot with them'

Kaizer Chiefs have long been considered a home away from home for the finest talent Zimbabwe has to offer.

From the legendary exploits of Knowledge Musona to the more recent magic provided by Khama Billiat, the Glamour Boys have consistently looked north to bolster their squad.

Reflecting on this enduring relationship, Bobby Motaung emphasised that the success rate of these players often exceeds that of other foreign imports.

"I think the professionalism and the quality of Zimbabwean players resonate with Kaizer Chiefs. The culture, the humility they have got, the respect they have and also the respect for the badge," said Motaung as quoted by FARPost.







