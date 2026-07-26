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Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Bobby Motaung explains Kaizer Chiefs' special transfer connection with Zimbabwe stars - 'We have achieved a lot with them'

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Amakhosi's football manager has opened up on the club's long-standing and successful recruitment strategy within the Zimbabwean market. The Naturena-based giants have historically relied on talent from across the border to fuel their domestic dominance in South Africa.

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    A rich history of Zimbabwean excellence

    Kaizer Chiefs have long been considered a home away from home for the finest talent Zimbabwe has to offer.

    From the legendary exploits of Knowledge Musona to the more recent magic provided by Khama Billiat, the Glamour Boys have consistently looked north to bolster their squad.

    Reflecting on this enduring relationship, Bobby Motaung emphasised that the success rate of these players often exceeds that of other foreign imports.

    "I think the professionalism and the quality of Zimbabwean players resonate with Kaizer Chiefs. The culture, the humility they have got, the respect they have and also the respect for the badge," said Motaung as quoted by FARPost.



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    'We have got the best out of Zim players'

    While the club has recently expanded its horizons to include talent from other regions of Africa, the Zimbabwean connection remains a foundational element.

    "Since we have recruited in Zimbabwe, I think we have got the best out of Zim players, and we have achieved a lot with them.

    "In fact, we even exported them. Knowledge spent one and a half years with us, and he went to Germany.

    “It shows the quality of the players and the calibre of the players we got there.



  • Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Building on a legendary legacy

    The names etched into Kaizer Chiefs' folklore frequently feature Zimbabwean internationals who arrived as prospects and left as icons.

    Players like Willard Katsande became the heartbeat of the midfield for nearly a decade.

    While Khama Billiat, despite his recent departure, remains one of the most high-profile signings in the club's modern history.

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    Future prospects and recruitment goals

    As the club looks to return to its former glory under new technical leadership, the recruitment of top-tier talent remains the primary focus.

    Motaung hinted that the club is proactive in its search for reinforcements and that the Zimbabwean market will undoubtedly play a role in their future windows.

    "So the relationship with Zim and us resonates from far, during the early days when the chairman was still playing as well.

    “So, it’s historical. For us, it’s that love relationship with Zim.”

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