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RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

BMW shining: Diomande a victim of Real Madrid trio's brilliance

FEATURES
LaLiga
Real Madrid
Y. Diomande
K. Mbappe
Vinicius Junior
J. Bellingham
Spain

Real Madrid have made a flying start in La Liga, beating Espanyol and Real Sociedad, and the spotlight has fallen on the trio of Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior. All three have shone under coach José Mourinho.

Mbappé led the way in the 4-1 win over Sociedad with a hat-trick. The Brazilian winger chipped in with a goal and an assist. Bellingham, meanwhile, produced his best display in a Real Madrid shirt for months, laying on two decisive assists.

Mourinho heaped praise on the three players, and he appears to have found the right formula to strike harmony between his attacking trio on the pitch.

According to Mundo Deportivo, new arrival Yan Diomande was overshadowed by the brilliance of Mbappé, Bellingham and Vinícius, who dominated the headlines and the news.

Diomande joined Real Madrid as the most expensive signing in Los Merengues history at 125 million euros, but the price tag has not earned him a prominent role in the squad.

The 19-year-old is seen as a bet for both the future and the present. For now, though, Diomande sits behind Vinícius and Arda Güler, the two men who fill the flanks in the 4-2-3-1 Mourinho used in his first two official matches this season.

  • imago-sport-1082024591.jpgAFLOSPORT

    Diomande enters Mourinho's plans in a limited capacity

    Diomandé features only marginally in Mourinho's calculations. Against Espanyol, the new signing came on in the second half with the score at 1-1.

    Real Sociedad told a similar story. The tie had been settled since the middle of the second half when he replaced Vinicius Junior in the 84th minute.

    Add it up and Yan Diomandé has managed a little more than half an hour across the first two rounds of the Spanish league.

    The Ivorian winger is paying the price for Real Madrid's firepower up front, forced to wait for his chance from the bench. Brahim Diaz finds himself in the same boat, missing the Espanyol game before his first appearance against Real Sociedad.

    Arda Guler's new position throws up another obstacle to Diomandé earning a bigger role.

    Mourinho has settled on the right wing as the ideal spot for the Turkish midfielder, who starts wide and then drifts into deeper midfield areas when Real Madrid have the ball.

    Patience is Diomandé's only option now. He must wait for his chance until Mourinho turns to a rotation policy in the coming matches.

    You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

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