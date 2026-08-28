Real Madrid have made a flying start in La Liga, beating Espanyol and Real Sociedad, and the spotlight has fallen on the trio of Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior. All three have shone under coach José Mourinho.

Mbappé led the way in the 4-1 win over Sociedad with a hat-trick. The Brazilian winger chipped in with a goal and an assist. Bellingham, meanwhile, produced his best display in a Real Madrid shirt for months, laying on two decisive assists.

Mourinho heaped praise on the three players, and he appears to have found the right formula to strike harmony between his attacking trio on the pitch.

According to Mundo Deportivo, new arrival Yan Diomande was overshadowed by the brilliance of Mbappé, Bellingham and Vinícius, who dominated the headlines and the news.

Diomande joined Real Madrid as the most expensive signing in Los Merengues history at 125 million euros, but the price tag has not earned him a prominent role in the squad.

The 19-year-old is seen as a bet for both the future and the present. For now, though, Diomande sits behind Vinícius and Arda Güler, the two men who fill the flanks in the 4-2-3-1 Mourinho used in his first two official matches this season.