GOAL runs through what fans have been saying in reaction to remarks by former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lucas Sebona that the 2025 AFCON is an advantage to Orlando Pirates and Masandawana will suffer.
‘Biggest lie in 2025 that Orlando Pirates will suffer fatigue because most players are with Bafana Bafana in Morocco! What if they return from AFCON with injuries? Mamelodi Sundowns must get a coach if they are serious about football’ - Fans
- Backpage
Clean sweep for Pirates
In simple terms, this means Pirates is taking everything this season 🔥😁 - Katleho Hlakabe
- Backpage
Pirates will never win the PSL
Game in Hand FC, will never win the league, they will do so when ANC cannot steal any longer - Sibusiso Donda
- Backpage
Pirates' injury concerns at AFCON
What if those same players return from AFCON with injuries? - Patric Ramokhoase
- Backpage
Pirates will suffer
All those players have replacements who well rested. Lunga, Basedien, Adams, Mkhulise, Morena, Mdunyelwa and Johannes. Pirates is the one that will suffer. They have nine players in Morocco. Mbokazi isn't coming back - Mo Mmola
- Backpage
Biggest lie of 2025
Biggest lie I had in 2025 Pirates is the team which will suffer fatigue because most players in Bafana Bafana belong to Pirates and they play regularly at Orlando Pirates. As for, Hugo Broos selected players who Sundowns do not use on a regular basis as they rely on foreign players who don't even play for the national teams of their countries - Abel Manaka
- AFP
Leave Pirates, focus on Bafana
Stop talking about Pirates please Bafana Bafana is playing, not PSL - Ritah Oj Marake Mokwena
- Backpage
Sundowns must get a coach if they are serious
Sundowns must get a coach if they are serious about football. Under Rhulani Mokwena I still believe we saw the best football ever played on African soil. Yes they failed to win the Champions League. But they had a huge impact in Bafana Bafana. The team was more composed, impressive to watch. I mean we beat Morocco twice which was remarkable. I truly believe we need Sundowns to recover, players like Mokoena lack confidence. The man scored goals in the previous AFCON but now he's just an average midfielder. Pirates are very good when it comes to wing play. But a national team can't rely on wing play, its not sustainable at that level. We need to boss the midfield - Nkosana Man-Jovis
- Backpage
Bucs to continue from where they left off
I hope Orlando Pirates continue from where we left off at number one in the league and two trophies or you can say three trophies so far this season two Carling cups and one MTN 8 trophy Up the Bucs 🔥 - Moses Mathalise
- Backpage
Is Mbokazi a Bucs player?
Do we consider Mbokazi as a Bucs player? - Mothupi Ernest Marumo
- Backpagepix
Mbokazi not considered a Pirates player
No we don't 😂😆, ayyi Anything Pirates related within the league frightens a lot I could tell - Mo'Syre Garvey