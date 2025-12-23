‘Biggest lie in 2025 that Orlando Pirates will suffer fatigue because most players are with Bafana Bafana in Morocco! What if they return from AFCON with injuries? Mamelodi Sundowns must get a coach if they are serious about football’ - Fans

Sundowns must get a coach if they are serious about football. Under Rhulani Mokwena I still believe we saw the best football ever played on African soil. Yes they failed to win the Champions League. But they had a huge impact in Bafana Bafana. The team was more composed, impressive to watch. I mean we beat Morocco twice which was remarkable. I truly believe we need Sundowns to recover, players like Mokoena lack confidence. The man scored goals in the previous AFCON but now he's just an average midfielder. Pirates are very good when it comes to wing play. But a national team can't rely on wing play, its not sustainable at that level. We need to boss the midfield - Nkosana Man-Jovis