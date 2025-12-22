AFCON will give Orlando Pirates advantage in PSL title race but Mamelodi Sundowns will 'suffer the most'

With only two points separating Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League title race after the first round, a tight battle has been predicted.

The Sea Robbers were in good form when the league took the break, and while Downs were not consistent, there is only a little gap between them.

With eight players in Morocco for Pirates and five for Sundowns, it means their key stars will be active during the break, and that can translate into a good thing for both sides.

However, former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lucas 'Makhokhoba' Sebona believes Bucs will benefit from the AFCON break because their players are younger.