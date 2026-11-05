The journeys of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with Portugal and Argentina were never ordinary footballing careers. They were stories stretching across many years, packed with joy, heartbreak and historic moments.

Here lies the irony. Two stars who shared the throne of world football for years chose entirely different paths when the moment of international farewell arrived.

Ronaldo announced the end of his international career on the fifth of November through a video clip posted on his official accounts. The move stunned Portugal's fans and admirers of the veteran star, who chose to close the book on his national team away from the stadiums and the public celebrations.

Messi did it differently. His farewell came on the sixth of October, surrounded by his family and Argentina's supporters, in front of thousands who gathered to salute him. It was an emotional scene, full of gratitude for the player who restored his country to the summit of world football. Roughly a month separates the two dates, yet the gulf in how they said goodbye was vast.