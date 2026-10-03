Reaching the final was no accident. It was the product of tireless work by Donis from the moment he took charge of the Saudi Arabia national team, roughly two months before the start of the 2026 World Cup in America, Canada and Mexico.

The Greek coach set about transforming the Saudis entirely, above all their identity: controlling the game and attacking opponents by every means possible.

That identity was precisely what had angered Saudi fans under the former coach, Frenchman Hervé Renard. He favoured defensive football and handed possession to the opposition, whatever their strength.

Donis has delivered on his aim, and nowhere was it clearer than at Gulf Cup 27. Saudi Arabia dominated the lot: Kuwait, Oman and Iraq, and even Qatar in the semi-final despite not scoring.

Here is the irony. Only a few months earlier, under Renard, Saudi Arabia had struggled badly against those very same teams. The Greek coach's work has borne fruit.