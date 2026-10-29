Between chaos and genius: has football rediscovered Mourinho's value?

Next matches SAN LaLiga 10:15 RMA

Barcelona fans have long taunted Jose Mourinho with the word "Traductor", Spanish for "translator", a dig at the Real Madrid manager's early days working as an interpreter for the legendary Sir Bobby Robson.

That beginning hardly defines the man. He went on to become one of the most prominent managers in football history, winning European glory twice with Porto and delivering remarkable success in England, Italy and Spain. Mourinho was never merely a translator. He built his name on diligence, determination and a rare ability to read a match and navigate its most tangled moments.

Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona in the last Clasico served up fresh proof of those tactical gifts. It reopened the debate about his coaching philosophy, one that has perhaps never quite earned the appreciation it deserves.