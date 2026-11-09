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Al-Ittihad v Al-Ahli Saudi: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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Between Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad: who has the toughest schedule?

Originals
Al Ahli
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Fiery battles

Saudi Arabia's big four enter a highly sensitive phase of the 2026-2027 season. Roshn League and King's Cup fixtures overlap, and a run of head-to-head clashes could shape the race for titles and the leading positions.

New dates for the postponed matches are out, and the King's Cup round of 16 ties have been set. So which club faces the toughest test among Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad? The nature of the opponents, the timing of the matches and the burdens of travel and physical strain all come into play.

Look at the schedule and Al-Ahli appear to have the most complicated task, followed by Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal enjoy a greater degree of relative flexibility. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, face a set of important tests that demand technical and physical stability.

Read also: officially, blazing classicos and derbies in 65 stormy days in the Roshn League

  • Al Ahli v Al Khaleej - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Ahly: a marathon of big clashes and travel

    No side looks more vulnerable to fixture congestion in the weeks ahead than Al-Ahli. Tough games come thick and fast, and their domestic commitments pile on top of one another. The run of tests opens against Al-Nassr on 20 November, the Clasico postponed from the ninth round, before the following league rounds kick in.

    Then it gets harder. The Jeddah derby against Al-Ittihad lands on 11 December, followed by an away trip to Al-Ula on 12 January in the King's Cup round of 16, a knockout tie with no margin for error. Nine days later, on 22 January, they collide with Al-Hilal in another heavyweight clash.

    It isn't just the names on the team sheets that make Al-Ahli's schedule so brutal. The sheer variety of commitments, the league and cup matches overlapping, the away travel: all of it will put the depth of the squad and the coaching staff's ability to rotate to a genuine test.

  • Al Nassr v Al Kholood - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Nassr: direct clashes and a test of squad depth

    Al-Nassr face one of the toughest runs of the lot. It begins with the clasico against Al-Ahli on 20 November, then a clash with Al-Shabab on 12 December, before a more delicate phase with the Riyadh derby against Al-Hilal on 1 January 2027 at Al-Awwal Park.

    The King's Cup brings Al-Khaleej to Al-Nassr's own ground on 12 January. That hands them a logistical edge, but it does nothing to lower the stakes. Knockout football leaves no room for error, and Al-Nassr want to keep fighting for the title.

    What makes the schedule so brutal is the sheer succession of heavyweight fixtures, above all against Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal. Keeping the key players sharp and avoiding injuries will be two crucial factors through this stretch.

  • Al-Ittihad: Jeddah derby and a postponed fixture in December

    Al-Ittihad face their own complications. They host Al-Ahli on 11 December in the Jeddah derby, then play the postponed fixture against Al-Shabab on 21 December, two significant tests crammed into a short window.

    The King's Cup brings another challenge. Al-Ittihad travel to Hail to face Al-Jubail on 11 January in the round of 16, a tie they cannot afford to take lightly against opponents chasing an upset over one of the competition's biggest names.

    Fewer direct top clashes dot Al-Ittihad's schedule than those of Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr. Even so, the Jeddah derby, the postponed meeting with Al-Shabab and the cup trip demand caution through this stretch.

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  • Al Hilal v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai - AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport

    Al-Hilal: a relative advantage in the draw of fixtures

    Al-Hilal, by contrast, enjoy a more balanced spread of their biggest fixtures. They face Al-Riyadh on 21 December in the postponed ninth-round match, a game inside the capital that spares them a long trip.

    The Riyadh derby against Al-Nassr comes on 1 January at Al-Awwal Park. Al-Hilal then host Al-Hazm on 11 January in the round of 16 of the King's Cup at Kingdom Arena, before an eagerly awaited clasico against Al-Ahli on 22 January.

    Playing that cup tie on their own turf, with breathing room between the marquee games, hands Al-Hilal a measure of flexibility. They will still need to stay sharp through a run of important matches.

    Al-Ahli, then, look to have drawn the trickiest schedule of all, with major fixtures, cup duty and travel all piling up. Al-Nassr's run is barely any easier, loaded with the clasico against Al-Ahli and the derby against Al-Hilal. Al-Ittihad face stiff tests through December and January, and Al-Hilal hold a relative edge in how their games fall.

    The fixture list alone won't decide it, though. Managing workloads, rotating players and handling the pressure of the competitions will.