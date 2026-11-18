The Black Friday sales have kicked off, and there is no better time to upgrade your matchday wardrobe. Whether you're hunting for your club's latest home shirt, a retro classic to wear on the terraces, or just want to stock up on official merch without paying a premium, we've got you covered. We've scoured the biggest retailers to bring you the ultimate list of Black Friday kit and merchandise deals. Get ready to wear your colours with pride and secure a top-corner bargain before the stock runs dry.
Best Black Friday Football Merch Deals 2026: Kits, Boots and more
- Amazon
adidas F50 Messi boots (FG)
Built for players who live life in the fast lane, the adidas F50 Messi FG marks the return of a speed icon. Stripped back and re-engineered for the modern game, these boots feature a lightweight HybridTouch upper that guarantees a razor-sharp touch even when you are moving at maximum velocity. Combined with the Sprintframe 360 outsole—designed for explosive toe-off and instant acceleration—this is your ultimate weapon for breaking lines and leaving defenders in the dust.
- Nike
Barcelona Home Shirt 2025-26
Shape the future of football. The FC Barcelona 2025-26 Home Kit reimagines the legendary Blaugrana stripes with a dynamic, high-speed gradient blend. Highlighted by striking yellow logos and Senyera details on the neck, this Nike masterpiece delivers ultimate matchday comfort and undeniable Catalan pride. Wear the colours, feel the acceleration.
- adidas
adidas Predator boots (MG)
Control the game and write your legacy with the adidas Predator 26. Featuring a lace-up closure, advanced Nanostrike+ grip zones for pinpoint accuracy, and a stabilising Strikeframe plate, these boots are engineered for the ultimate playmaker. Step in, lace up, and pull the strings.
- Amazon
Lamine Home 2026-27 Jersey, Shorts Socks
Channel the magic of La Masia. Get the complete FC Barcelona 2026-27 Kits featuring Lamine Yamal. Combining the updated Blaugrana jersey, matching shorts, and performance socks, this Dri-FIT setup is built for pure pace and unmatched club pride. Lace up, gear up, and play like Barca's prodigy.
- Nike
Inter Milan Home Shirt 2025-26
Redefining the stripes. The Inter Milan 2025-26 Home Shirt features a genius hidden design, with the classic black and blue bands subtly manipulated to spell out "INTER" across the chest. Striking Chlorine Blue logos complete this futuristic, Milan-inspired masterpiece. Bold, breathable, and unmistakably Nerazzurri.
- Nike
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Jacket Women's
Beat the winter chill without sacrificing your style. The Women's Sportswear Classic Puffer Jacket combines heavy-duty thermal insulation with a water-repellent finish to keep you warm and dry on the coldest matchdays. Featuring a relaxed fit for easy layering and a sleek, voluminous silhouette, it’s your definitive winter essential for the stands and the streets.
- PUMA
PUMA Future 9 boots (MG)
The game belongs to the creators, and the PUMA Future 9 Ultimate is built for players who see passes no one else does. Engineered for the modern No. 10, these boots deliver 360-degree agility and untouchable control. The revolutionary FUZIONFIT upper hugs your foot for a truly customised, lockdown fit, while the new 3D Fuzionpods and GripControl Pro finish guarantee that the ball stays glued to your feet in tight spaces.
- Nike
Nike Legend 10 Academy boots (FG)
Take complete control of the pitch with the Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy. Featuring an incredibly soft FlyTouch Lite engineered leather upper and touch-amplifying micro-dots, this is the lightest and most responsive Tiempo yet. Built for pinpoint passing, effortless control, and all-game comfort—lace up and let your first touch do the talking.
- Nike
Tottenham Hotspur Home Shirt 2025-26
Take a vow of loyalty with the Tottenham Hotspur 2025-26 Home Shirt. Blending a classic lilywhite base with striking Binary Blue sleeves and a subtle slate-grey flank design, this Nike Dri-FIT jersey is the perfect mix of Spurs heritage and modern aesthetics. Lightweight, breathable, and unmistakably Tottenham.
- Nike
Nike Men's Tech Fleece Full-Zip Cotton Hoodie
The ultimate off-pitch uniform. The Nike Men's Tech Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie delivers premium, lightweight warmth with a sleek, athletic fit that won't weigh you down. Featuring the iconic taped sleeve pocket and a remarkably smooth finish inside and out, this is your definitive go-to layer for matchdays, travel, and everyday street style. Zip up and step out in a modern classic.
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