He only arrived at Beşiktaş a few months ago, but Vincenzo Italiano has already won over the fans and stamped a clear identity on his side. Last night, Beşiktaş Park rang out in tribute to the Italian coach after the emphatic 4-1 win over Marseille in the Europa League.
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Besiktas, Italiano a fans’ idol: even a Toto Cutugno song for him
The stadium speakers saved the most curious tribute for the final whistle, blasting out the song "L'Italiano" by Toto Cutugno. Fans joined in, belting out the chorus and dedicating it to the manager, who smiled back, clearly amused. It made for an all-Italian celebration in Istanbul, with Italiano taking centre stage in the Beşiktaş dugout more than ever.
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