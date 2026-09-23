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Back to left-back? Jesus triggers past nightmares for Bernardo in tactical shake-up
Jesus sparks intrigue with Bernardo Silva training role
Real Madrid star Bernardo Silva emerged as the primary focal point during Jorge Jesus' first official training session as Portugal national team head coach. The 25-man squad assembled at the Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras to launch a new international era.
Jesus divided the outfield squad into two distinct tactical groups on the pitch.
The left-footed playmaker was deployed alongside defenders and defensive midfielders including Joao Palhinha and Ruben Neves.
- Getty Images Sport
Tactical decision echoes famous 2014 Benfica experiment
The training arrangement immediately evoked memories of the 2014–15 pre-season, when a 19-year-old Bernardo trained under Jesus at Benfica. During that period, the manager deployed the natural midfielder as a left-back due to squad injuries.
Bernardo interpreted the positional change as a signal that he lacked a future at the club, prompting his departure to Monaco.
Jesus later clarified that the experiment was merely a temporary tactical adjustment rather than a permanent positional change.
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According to O Jogo, the Tuesday afternoon session in Oeiras saw Jesus separate his outfield players into defensive and attacking units. While Bernardo worked alongside Palhinha and Neves, attacking midfielders Vitinha and Joao Neves trained directly with the forward line.
Goalkeepers Diogo Costa, Rui Silva, and Samuel Soares completed separate drills away from the main groups.
The structural drill highlights Jesus' hands-on approach to defensive organization and positional versatility.
- Getty Images Sport
Portugal gear up for competitive action under new boss
The tactical exercise underscores Jesus' intention to maximize flexibility across his entire squad. Having given Bernardo his senior debut at Benfica years ago, the manager looks to build a strong tactical foundation for the national team.
Portugal continue their preparations at Cidade do Futebol ahead of their upcoming international fixtures.
The Selecao aim to adapt rapidly to Jesus' tactical demands on the pitch.
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