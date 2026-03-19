Benni McCarthy now likens Kaizer Chiefs' struggles to those of Manchester United insisting 'it’s not coming together; something is missing it’s not working'

In his interview with iDiski Times, Benni McCarthy explained why the two teams are struggling to get it right on the pitch.

“For outsiders, it’s impossible to speculate why this, why that. Because the one thing I can tell you is that they are the most well-run, well-organised football club in this country – the support and everything," the Bafana Bafana legend stated.

“So, it’s like, it’s genuinely watching Man United because now I can compare because I’ve been there [at Man United], and the feeling that you get is Chiefs is exactly like Man United. They are a phenomenal football club, with a great history. They’ve got the fans. The club is well-run, it is well-organised, and they have everything that you want in a football club.

“But unfortunately, on the football field, it’s not coming together; something is missing, it’s not working. They need to figure that out; they need to find a solution. Because once they can get that card right, then good luck to all the other teams," he added.