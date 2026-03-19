Benni McCarthy now likens Kaizer Chiefs' struggles to those of Manchester United insisting 'it’s not coming together; something is missing it’s not working'
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The Chiefs and Man United struggles
In the Premier Soccer League, Kaizer Chiefs have struggled to get wins consistently, and as a matter of fact, they have one victory in the last four top-tier games, which puts them 17 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Manchester United are third in the Premier League with 54 points, 16 fewer than table toppers Arsenal, who have been doing quite well in the 2025/26 campaign.
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Why are Chiefs like Man United?
In his interview with iDiski Times, Benni McCarthy explained why the two teams are struggling to get it right on the pitch.
“For outsiders, it’s impossible to speculate why this, why that. Because the one thing I can tell you is that they are the most well-run, well-organised football club in this country – the support and everything," the Bafana Bafana legend stated.
“So, it’s like, it’s genuinely watching Man United because now I can compare because I’ve been there [at Man United], and the feeling that you get is Chiefs is exactly like Man United. They are a phenomenal football club, with a great history. They’ve got the fans. The club is well-run, it is well-organised, and they have everything that you want in a football club.
“But unfortunately, on the football field, it’s not coming together; something is missing, it’s not working. They need to figure that out; they need to find a solution. Because once they can get that card right, then good luck to all the other teams," he added.
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Confidence, a problem for both Chiefs and Man United
“Where are they now in the league? Fifth, right? So, they must not be bad. They must be okay if they are in the top five in the league. But I think they don’t want that," the Kenya coach further explained.
“Okay, they want to be challenging for cups, challenging for the league title, being in a three-horse race instead of just Orlando Pirates and [Mamelodi] Sundowns as it is now. So, yeah, I’m sure whatever coach they decide to get, or if they keep these guys, they have to fix the team. Because that’s a problem, I think.
“Confidence is low within that football club, because if you lose four games on the bounce, then there’s a confidence issue. But players don’t become bad players overnight after four games and that.
“So, I think they just need coaching. They just need somebody to restore what got them, what got Kaizer Chiefs to want to sign them, because they were good at what they were doing. That’s why they accepted clubs like Chiefs to sign them," McCarthy concluded.
The next test for Amakhosi
After beating Durban City last weekend by a solitary goal, Chiefs will be away at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday to play Magesi.
A win might take them to the top three if the results from their rivals favour the Soweto giants.