Benni McCarthy, Alan Shearer and past stars honoured by Blackburn Rovers at Gala Dinner

Blackburn Rovers marked a remarkable milestone, 150 years of history, by honouring those who helped shape the club's identity. The Lancashire club hosted a glittering gala dinner to celebrate their long-standing heritage in English football.

At the event, the club paid tribute to seven distinguished names, awarding them Honour Caps in recognition of their lasting contributions.

Among those celebrated were two strikers whose names are etched into the history of the club and the Premier League: Benni McCarthy and Alan Shearer.







