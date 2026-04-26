Benni McCarthy, Alan Shearer and past stars honoured by Blackburn Rovers at Gala Dinner
- Blackburn Rovers
A gala dinner for the ages
Blackburn Rovers marked a remarkable milestone, 150 years of history, by honouring those who helped shape the club's identity. The Lancashire club hosted a glittering gala dinner to celebrate their long-standing heritage in English football.
At the event, the club paid tribute to seven distinguished names, awarding them Honour Caps in recognition of their lasting contributions.
Among those celebrated were two strikers whose names are etched into the history of the club and the Premier League: Benni McCarthy and Alan Shearer.
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The South African's Ewood Park legacy
McCarthy’s move to Blackburn came after he had lifted the UEFA Champions League with FC Porto under the guidance of José Mourinho.
Expectations were high when he arrived at Ewood Park in 2006 but it did not take the striker long to announce himself to Premier League football with a goal on debut.
McCarthy went on to score 24 goals in all competitions, 18 of them in the league, in his 2006/07 debut season.
He eventually went on to grab 52 goals in 141 appearances, a return that places him amongst the greatest forwards to play for the club.
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Honouring a diverse group of icons
While the goalscoring exploits of McCarthy and Shearer dominated much of the conversation, the evening also celebrated other vital figures from the club's past.
Sharing the stage with them were Craig Short, Charlie Mulgrew, Craig Conway, Roger Jones, and Phil Jones. Each of these individuals received Honour Caps for their unique contributions to the club's 150-year journey.
As Rovers looked back on a century and a half of footballing heritage, the evening was more than just a celebration of the past.
It was a recognition of those who helped forge the club’s identity on the pitch, and among them, McCarthy’s name still shines brightly.
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Life after the pitch
After retiring, McCarthy turned to coaching. After stints at Cape Town City and AmaZulu in South Africa, he moved on to the technical team at Manchester United.
His transition into the dugout has been as successful as his playing days, eventually leading him to the international arena where he currently manages the Kenyan national team.
The 48-year-old has said recently he hopes to return to club coaching, and who knows, one day he may even return to Ewood Park wearing a different hat.
For now, he remains a respected international coach, but his connection to the Blue and Whites of Blackburn remains as strong as ever after this latest recognition.