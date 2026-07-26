Benedict Vilakazi issues warning to Orlando Pirates over striker crisis - 'They can create chances, but I'm looking at CAF Champions League'

Orlando Pirates might have been busy in the transfer market, but club legend Benedict Vilakazi is far from convinced that the current squad is equipped to handle the rigours of the continental stage.

The Buccaneers have high hopes for the upcoming 2026/27 season, yet the lack of a proven, prolific number nine is causing sleepless nights for one of the club's most iconic former players.

Speaking on the omniaudioafrica YouTube channel, the man affectionately known as 'Tso' did not hold back in his assessment of the current roster.



