Benedict Vilakazi issues warning to Orlando Pirates over striker crisis - 'They can create chances, but I'm looking at CAF Champions League'
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Vilakazi sounds alarm over striking options
Orlando Pirates might have been busy in the transfer market, but club legend Benedict Vilakazi is far from convinced that the current squad is equipped to handle the rigours of the continental stage.
The Buccaneers have high hopes for the upcoming 2026/27 season, yet the lack of a proven, prolific number nine is causing sleepless nights for one of the club's most iconic former players.
Speaking on the omniaudioafrica YouTube channel, the man affectionately known as 'Tso' did not hold back in his assessment of the current roster.
The continental challenge looms large
The Buccaneers are gearing up for another crack at the CAF Champions League, a competition that demands a level of clinical finishing that domestic football rarely requires.
"One thing that's worrying me, Pirates is a good team, they've got good attacking players that they can create chances, but I'm looking at [CAF] Champions League and when you're going to play Champions League, you really need a striker, somebody who is really going to score for you, you need a goal-scorer," said Vilakazi.
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'You need somebody who is gonna punish teams
Pirates have leaned on youthful energy and creative flair, but Vilakazi insists that knockout football in Africa is a different beast entirely.
"Pirates have creative players who can also score, but there are games where you just need to put the ball in the box and have somebody who is gonna punish teams; that's my worry," he continued.
The legend highlighted a specific archetype of player that he feels is missing from the current setup.
Life after Mofokeng and the goal-scoring vacuum
The departure or absence of key creative influences has also shaped Vilakazi's perspective.
He noted that even when the squad featured top-tier talent like Relebohile Mofokeng, the need for a specialist striker was evident.
"You don't have that player who used to make things happen for the team; he used to create and score for the team, so it's going to be a big challenge.
"It's worrying me, because even when Mofokeng was there, I still asked for Pirates to get a good striker.
"Here we are today, Pirates are going to face the Betway Premiership, MTN8 and Champions League without a striker," Vilakazi concluded.
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