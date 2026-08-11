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Ben White given ‘knocking on the door’ transfer advice at Arsenal - with Premier League title winner urged by Gunners great to make ‘difficult’ decision
White provides cover at right-back & centre-half
White was able to take in 30 appearances across all competitions last season, and has graced 190 matches for Arsenal in total, but endured injury struggles in 2025-26 alongside fellow full-back Jurrien Timber.
When everybody is fit, the Gunners will favour Dutch dynamism over English enthusiasm on the right of their back four. When it comes to centre-half berths, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are the go-to options.
White can fill in at the heart of Arteta’s defensive unit, but he has become a back-up option in several positions. With that in mind, there are no guarantees to be found when it comes to regular game time.
At a stage of his career in which he needs to be playing every week, it may be that the six-cap England international begins to mull over his options - with another window of opportunity set to remain open until September 1.
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Does White need a move away from Arsenal?
Quizzed on whether a move elsewhere would make sense for White, who joined Arsenal for £50 million ($67m) in 2021, Gunners great Dixon - speaking in association with BestBettingSites - told GOAL: “Yeah, sometimes that utility tag works against you. His injury situation isn't great for a manager either.
“I know he's well-liked at the club - he's got a different demeanour about him than other players, but he's a nice lad and good for the squad. From his point of view, if I was him, I'd be knocking on the door now because I'd just want to go and play, and he's not going to play if Timber's fit.
“If it was me, I'd ask to leave. But leaving league champions is difficult, and it's a squad game now; he might think, ‘I'll play 15 games, come off the bench most weeks, and that'll do me’. If it was me, I'd ask to leave, but everybody is different.”
Fitness concerns over White & Timber
Part of the problem for Arteta and the reigning champions of England is that neither White nor Timber can be relied upon to stay fit for a prolonged period of time, making it difficult for definitive plans to be drawn up.
Dixon, who won four league titles with Arsenal as a player, added: “You have to be concerned because historical injury records rarely lie. A player doesn't go from picking up constant muscle niggles to suddenly managing seven injury-free seasons. The body dictates that.
“So yes, it remains a slight vulnerability. Arsenal have utility options who can plug holes – Riccardo Calafiori has filled in, and Declan Rice can do a job there at a push, though you don't want to pull Declan out of central midfield. They have cover for now, but if Ben White were to leave, they'd definitely need a replacement.”
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Arsenal looking to add before transfer deadline
Arsenal have reinforced their midfield and attack this summer by bringing in Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis. There is the promise of more movement in those areas, with Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola seeing a move to England speculated on while Brazilian duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli generate exit talk.
Another right-back may be sought at some stage, especially if the option of cashing in on White - who is under contract until 2028 - is taken up as the enigmatic Dorset native seeks a fresh start and change of scenery elsewhere.
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