AFP
Bayern Munich star confirms new contract after months of talks
Standoff ends as Bayern secure Laimer deal
Following months of intense back-and-forth negotiations that at times threatened to completely stall, Bayern have finally reached an agreement to extend the contract of Austrian international Konrad Laimer. The 29-year-old utility player has committed his future to the Allianz Arena for the next three seasons, bringing a definitive end to a complex administrative saga that had been brewing behind the scenes before a breakthrough was reached.
The breakthrough comes on the heels of Laimer’s relentless individual campaign at the World Cup, where he played every single minute for Austria prior to their narrow round of 32 elimination against eventual champions Spain. While his elite physical conditioning on the global stage reconfirmed his value to the sporting staff, finalising the paperwork required significant compromises regarding the club's rigid internal wage structure.
Reflecting on his new contract, Laimer said: “For me, it’s something very special to take to the pitch in the FC Bayern jersey. I’ve often emphasised how happy I am in Munich and that it’s great fun to play football in this team. I’ve felt that here from day one. I can help the team in many positions and want to continue giving my all for FC Bayern every single second."
"He is not Maradona" – Hoeness triggers financial reality check
The underlying tension of the negotiations was laid bare back in May, when Bayern's heavy-handed honorary president, Uli Hoeness, publicly addressed the stalemate. Speaking candidly to DAZNduring the peak of the contract dispute, the outspoken chief did not hold back when addressing Laimer’s initial salary expectations, delivering a tactical reality check that ultimately set the tone for the final rounds of talks.
"I appreciate Konny, and he works incredibly hard, but he is not Diego Maradona," Hoeness had stated bluntly in May. "Players like him must understand that there are clear salary limits, regardless of their perceived stardom within the squad." Leaving no room for misinterpretation regarding the club's strict wage hierarchy, Hoeness had added in a decisive tone: "He is an important player for us, but he is certainly not Harry Kane."
The pragmatic compromise for an indispensable workhorse
Despite the public war of words, the extension reflects a pragmatic compromise that satisfies both parties. While Laimer’s camp had to lower their financial expectations to fit within the club's structural limits, Bayern recognised that losing the Salzburg-born midfielder on a cut-price deal would leave a massive tactical void in terms of squad depth.
Club sporting director Christoph Freund echoed these thoughts, highlighting the intangibles that Laimer brings to the Allianz Arena. Freund noted: “We greatly value Konny’s versatility, passion and consistency. He consistently delivers on his qualities, season after season, game after game. He’s a role model because he never gives up on a ball, is constantly developing and is also a key figure in the dressing room.”
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Eberl praises Laimer’s reliability
Since his arrival in Munich ahead of the 2023–24 season, Laimer has established himself as the ultimate tactical safety net, making 136 competitive appearances and helping the club secure two Bundesliga titles, a DFB-Pokal, and a DFL Supercup. His rare ability to switch effortlessly between right-back and central defensive midfield provides the manager with elite insurance ahead of what promises to be a gruelling domestic and European campaign.
Max Eberl, Bayern board member for sport, expressed his enthusiasm for the agreement. Eberl stated: “We’re delighted Konny is continuing his journey at FC Bayern. He’s the very picture of reliability at the highest level, and with his skills and character, he’s a vital part of the team. He’s a player who inspires and motivates others, day in, day out."
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