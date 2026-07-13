Bayern Munich make a move for Jules Kounde as Barcelona full-back's stance on transfer revealed

According to BILD Bayern have entered the race for Kounde, reaching out to the player's inner circle in recent days to discuss a potential move to the Allianz Arena. The Bavarian giants are keen to understand the Frenchman's current contractual situation and his willingness to depart Catalonia after a mixed domestic season at Camp Nou.

While the German club is eager to secure his services, sources close to the player suggest that Kounde’s current priority is to remain with the Blaugrana.

After a revitalising stint at the World Cup, the defender is determined to fight for his place and prove his worth under the guidance of Hansi Flick. Despite the interest from Munich, no formal negotiations have been opened between the clubs yet.



