Bayern Munich, injuries keep coming: will they face Atalanta in the Champions League return leg with their fifth-choice goalkeeper?

First-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is unavailable due to a muscle injury sustained in last Friday’s match against Borussia Mönchengladbach, meaning that young Jonas Urbig started Tuesday’s Champions League match against Atalanta; however, he suffered a head injury in the closing stages of the game which is keeping him sidelined. In the league match against Bayer Leverkusen, third-choice goalkeeper Sven Ulreich therefore started the game, and admitted after the final whistle: “I felt something in my thigh. That’s why I didn’t take the last goal kick. We’ll see. I think Jonas (Urbig, ed.) is on the right track: perhaps he’ll be able to play again on Wednesday against Atalanta. We’ll just have to wait and see over the next few days.”