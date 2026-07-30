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'FIFA exists solely to make a profit' - Bayern Munich transfer boss 'ashamed' of Gianni Infantino's World Cup idea
Eberl hits out at FIFA greed
The landscape of international football is facing a significant tremor as Bayern sporting director Eberl becomes the latest to deliver a blistering critique of FIFA's proposed commercial strategies. The controversy centers on Infantino’s ambitious vision to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investment firms through a newly formed entity.
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FIFA proposal 'disgusts' Eberl
Speaking on Wednesday, the 52-year-old did not hold back his emotions regarding the governing body's direction. "I am ashamed that we even discuss such ideas in football. Football does not belong to us," Eberl stated, as quoted by Sky Sport. "I have the feeling that FIFA exists solely to make a profit. It disgusts me."
The friction between FIFA and European stakeholders has reached such a boiling point that reports of a World Cup boycott by UEFA member nations are beginning to grow louder. Eberl, who holds a position of immense influence at the Allianz Arena, indicated that he would fully support a unified European stand against Infantino's investment model. "Then I would indeed be in favor of us as Europe taking a firm stand and saying: No, we won't participate," he added.
Sammer warns of integrity risks
While Eberl’s rhetoric was explosive, other prominent figures in German football have offered more measured but equally concerned perspectives. Matthias Sammer, the legendary former player and current advisor to Borussia Dortmund, acknowledged the complex balancing act that Infantino faces in modern governance. However, even the veteran Sammer warned that the "emotional credibility" of the beautiful game is being gambled with in pursuit of larger financial returns for the global organization.
"Gianni Infantino first has to manage to please everyone. That's his job and FIFA's. It's always a fine line," Sammer remarked. Despite this nuanced view, his primary concern remains the fundamental pillars of the game. He added that he sees a "danger when the integrity of the game is interfered with."
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Infantino's ultimatum
Despite the backlash, Infantino is pressing forward with a strict timeline, giving member associations a September deadline to approve the deal. The incentive is a potential windfall of millions for each federation, but the governing bodies in Europe remain sceptical of the long-term impact on the game's integrity.
For Eberl and the hierarchy at Bayern Munich, the financial benefits do not outweigh the cost to the sport's identity. The focus now shifts to the upcoming UEFA meetings, where federations will decide whether to fall in line or trigger a historic split from FIFA.
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