Gianni Infantino offers $40m incentive to FIFA member associations to approve his plan to sell World Cup stakes

Infantino has written to FIFA's 211 member associations urging them to back a proposal to create a new commercial structure for FIFA competitions. The Times first reported the news of the letter outlining the offer to member federations.

The plan would establish a $20 billion FIFA subsidiary company, with 20 per cent owned by private investors, to manage tournaments including the World Cup and Club World Cup.

Member associations have until September 19 to approve the proposal. If accepted, FIFA says a $10bn funding package will be available from January 1, 2027, allowing each association to access up to $40m. If rejected, FIFA will proceed with its previously announced $2.7bn expansion of the Forward development programme.

The proposal, backed by Thrive Capital, has already triggered criticism from several football governing bodies over the process behind the plans. Thrive Capital was founded by Joshua Kushner. Joshua is the brother of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of United States President Donald Trump.



