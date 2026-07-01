Jurgen Klopp will bring 'new optimism' to Germany as Bastian Schweinsteiger confident ex-Liverpool boss will replace Julian Nagelsmann after World Cup exit

In the wake of Germany's shock round of 32 elimination, World Cup winner Schweinsteiger has voiced his belief that a change in leadership is imminent. Speaking as a pundit for ARD, the legendary midfielder suggested that the path is being cleared for Klopp to finally step into the national team hot seat. "I believe that it will happen," Schweinsteiger stated when asked about the likelihood of Klopp succeeding Nagelsmann. "Of course, nothing is certain yet. But I have a feeling that it will likely happen that way."

The former Bayern Munich star highlighted the unique authority that the former Liverpool boss would bring to a federation currently in turmoil. "If Jurgen Klopp were to become national coach, he would also bring such a power base with him," Schweinsteiger added. "The DFB is already in a state of emergency, and I have the feeling that it will happen."

The calls for change follow a historic low for the DFB-Elf, who suffered a disastrous and premature exit from the 2026 World Cup. Despite entering the tournament with high expectations, Germany suffered a monumental shock after failing to overcome Paraguay - a side ranked 31 places below them - before losing a penalty shootout (4-3) for the first time in their World Cup history.