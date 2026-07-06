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Bashin Mahlangu identifies a four-man shortlist for the Bafana Bafana coaching job - 'Having those coaches around players will be continuation'
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A dream team technical local staff
Bashin Mahlangu believes South Africa has the perfect local talent available to succeed Hugo Broos.
The former striker has identified a specific hierarchy that he believes would maximise the current squad's potential.
“Pitso, Manqoba, Rhulani and Fadlu are the people to do that,” Mahlangu insisted as reported by Sowetan.
“Pitso must be head coach and Rhulani his assistant.
"Mnqgithi and Davids must be on the technical side.
"Those are the guys who I believe will take our national team to the next level.”
- AFP
Moving on from the Broos era
The timing of Mahlangu's recommendation coincides with the end of Broos’ contract.
While the Belgian tactician led Bafana Bafana through a period of stability, Mahlangu believes SAFA must act immediately to avoid a vacuum ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures.
“We have the right team... a big thank you to Hugo Broos,” Mahlangu said.
“We must move on quickly because the qualifiers for the 2027 Afcon are around the corner in September.
"If you look at most of the players in the Bafana Bafana team right now, they were honed by Pitso, Rulani and Manqoba at Mamelodi Sundowns.
"So, having those coaches around those players will be a continuation of what they built or started together.”
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Higher expectations for the World Cup
Despite Bafana reaching the Round of 32 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mahlangu remains critical of the achievement.
He argues that the quality of the current generation should have resulted in a deeper run in the tournament, rather than settling for what he views as a mediocre milestone.
“It is not good enough that Bafana Bafana finished in the last 32 of the World Cup due to the quality team South Africa has right now,” Mahlangu explained.
“Yes, I understand it was the first time Bafana Bafana reached that stage, but we can’t always be reminded about it because, for me, that is like celebrating finishing second in the Betway Premiership.
"Look, our ancestors as South Africans were with us when you look at our group... we were supposed to cruise with nine points — clean. We will never be this lucky again.”
- AFP
Mixed reactions to Bafana’s progression
Mahlangu also weighed in on the historic goals scored by Siphiwe Tshabalala and Thapelo Maseko, noting that while both were moments of pride, they didn't yield ultimate success.
“But at the end of the day, they both took us nowhere,” he said regarding the impact of those goals on South Africa's tournament tallies.
While Mahlangu pushes for a total overhaul with a local quartet, his former teammate Edward Motale offered a more conservative view on the coaching situation.
“For me, qualifying for the last 32 was just a normal progression of a team.
"Life must go on, whether with Broos as head coach or not.
"For me that does not matter.
"If Broos goes, his assistant Helman Mkhalele will continue with the job,” Motale concluded.
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