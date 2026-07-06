Bashin Mahlangu identifies a four-man shortlist for the Bafana Bafana coaching job - 'Having those coaches around players will be continuation'

Bashin Mahlangu believes South Africa has the perfect local talent available to succeed Hugo Broos.

The former striker has identified a specific hierarchy that he believes would maximise the current squad's potential.

“Pitso, Manqoba, Rhulani and Fadlu are the people to do that,” Mahlangu insisted as reported by Sowetan.

“Pitso must be head coach and Rhulani his assistant.

"Mnqgithi and Davids must be on the technical side.

"Those are the guys who I believe will take our national team to the next level.”



