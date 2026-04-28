Barcelona tracking Xavi Simons & FOUR other Tottenham players in relegation danger ahead of potential summer transfer raid

The scouting department at the Camp Nou is also focused on bolstering Hansi Flick’s defensive options, identifying Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero as primary targets. Both players have established themselves as high-level performers in England and would provide immediate elite competition for places in the Barcelona backline.

Van de Ven is viewed as a particularly attractive prospect due to his explosive recovery speed and his comfort when playing out from the back. As a left-footed centre-back, the Dutchman is seen as an ideal long-term partner for academy sensation Pau Cubarsi, potentially giving Barcelona one of the most balanced defensive pairings in European football.

The fifth name on Barcelona's list is Spanish international Pedro Porro. The right-back’s attacking profile fits the traditional Barcelona mold perfectly, though his arrival would likely be contingent on the future of Jules Kounde. Reports suggest that Barcelona are open to offers for Kounde this summer as they look to balance their books. Should the Frenchman depart, Porro is seen as the ideal candidate to step in and provide the offensive threat from deep that Flick desires.