Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia has never featured in Spain's 2026 World Cup matches, but he insists the substitutes on the bench are every bit as much heroes as those who start.

Garcia told Sport newspaper: "I think that sometimes you suffer more from the bench than the person who is on the pitch, and you feel that you are taking part just as much and are a hero like everyone else."

He continued: "Would Barcelona fans ask you to get a tattoo of Flick if you win the Champions League, as Cucurella did with De la Fuente? Yes, I know that. But no, I have to say I am not planning that at the moment."

"I don't have any tattoos and I'm not thinking of doing that," he stressed. "If we win the Champions League title, we'll have to think of something else."

On Cucurella's switch to Real Madrid, he added: "Were you surprised in the national team camp by the news of Cucurella's move to Real Madrid? No, because in the end everyone decides what is best for them and their future. Honestly, I think it's a good move for him. When it happened, he was teased a bit, but in the end we were happy for him."