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Ahmad Salah

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Barcelona star faces a decisive decision: English club meets all conditions

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The ball is in the Blaugrana player's court

More than one European club is looking to capitalise on Barcelona's willingness to sell during the summer window, with serious moves now underway for one of the squad's biggest names. The Catalan club are ready to listen to any offer that meets their valuation.

Jules Koundé's future is far from settled. Barcelona have placed the French full-back on their list of players available for sale, though they won't let him go for less than 60 million euros.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Liverpool have all knocked on the door in recent weeks to enquire about his situation. Yet the club keenest to sign him is Tottenham.

  • Tottenham lead the race

    Spurs need reinforcements at the back, with Cristian Romero linked to Barcelona and Inter Milan and Djed Spence also expected to leave.

    Tottenham's management rate Koundé highly. They see him as a versatile defender who can slot in at centre-back or full-back, and that's why they're weighing up an opening offer worth 65 million euros in the coming days, according to Sport newspaper, citing the Caught Offside website.

    Spurs aren't the only club sniffing around the 27-year-old, who joined Barcelona from Sevilla for 55 million euros in 2022. Bayern Munich have also shown interest in the French defender, but the German club can't stretch beyond 40 million euros at best, a figure Barcelona consider well short of the mark.

    Liverpool and Chelsea are watching too, the latter having tracked Koundé during his Sevilla days. Neither has made an official offer so far.

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  • Available alternatives: the ball is in Koundé's court

    Barcelona will listen to offers for the versatile defender, whose market value has soared after a strong World Cup with France.

    The Catalan club feel the position is well stocked. Eric García and Xavi Espart are on the books, and João Cancelo looks set to stay too.

    Selling Koundé would also free up funds to strengthen elsewhere, whether in central defence or attack.

    Barcelona won't let one of Hansi Flick's key men go for less than the 60 million euros they've slapped on him, though. Tottenham's offer matches those demands, but the final call rests with the player. Koundé feels right at home at Barcelona and signed a new deal last summer running until 2030.

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