Barcelona shatters Real Madrid's pride with the Rodri deal

Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, said in an interview with TV3 in February 2024: "Replacing Sergio Busquets is almost impossible."
Deco added: "He is a very special and utterly unique player. There is no one like him on the market, and even if there were, he would not come because they would not sell him. The closest player to him is Rodri, who is at City, but I imagine City would not sell him to us or to anyone else."
Those words said more about Barcelona's bitter reality at the time than they did about Rodri's quality. The irony? Barcelona are no longer desperate for a defensive midfielder.
Xavi spent two years hunting for a successor to Busquets before finally learning to do without one. Marc Casadó impressed under Flick, Marc Bernal emerged as a wonderful, promising talent, Eric García excelled in the defensive midfield role, and we have finally seen the best of Frenkie de Jong.
The club appear to have shifted their priorities elsewhere. Jordan and Karim Adeyemi have bolstered the attack, leaving midfield the most crowded area in the squad before De Jong's recent injury.
Rodri, then, would not arrive because Barcelona lack options. He would arrive because chances to sign players of his standing and value rarely come along.
His arrival alone would not change Barcelona's fundamental identity, nor do they need him to prove their resurgence. Winning titles under Flick has already done much of that.
For the first time in years, Barcelona would set and direct the transfer market agenda rather than scramble to keep pace with the other clubs.
That may be the greatest victory of all. It is not just about signing one of the best midfielders in the world. It is about becoming, once again, the club that major players of Rodri's calibre choose.