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Joan Laporta AFP/Josep Lago
Yosua Arya

Barcelona president Joan Laporta LAUNCHES scathing attack on 'arrogant' Real Madrid

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Barcelona president Joan Laporta has launched a scathing attack on Real Madrid, accusing them of arrogance and a deliberate campaign to discredit his club. Laporta insists that Blaugrana will be fully cleared in the ongoing Negreira case while questioning the credibility of their bitter rivals.

  • Laporta fires at bitter rivals

    Laporta has publicly criticised Madrid over their institutional behaviour and their continuing stance on the ongoing 'Negreira case'. The Barcelona president believes their rivals are manipulating the narrative to undermine the Catalan club. Laporta addressed the media during a tribute event in Sitges on Saturday morning, using the opportunity to strongly defend his club. He took direct aim at the Madrid hierarchy, claiming they are deliberately attempting to divert attention away from Barcelona's current on-pitch success.

  • perez laportaGetty Images

    Predicting a complete acquittal

    Laporta remains completely confident that Barcelona will soon clear their name in the 'Negreira case'. The legal investigation regards alleged payments made by the club to a former refereeing official, which has been a major talking point in Spanish football.

    "In Madrid they talk about other topics to divert attention," Laporta stated, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "I will never stop saying that they tried to convict us before even trying us in court. It is becoming clear that there was no substance to the accusations leveled against us. This will end with Barca's exoneration.

    "Those who have relentlessly and constantly tried to damage Barca's image will have to retract their claims. They are dragging out the legal proceedings as long as possible to keep the issue alive, but it is going nowhere. It is an attempt to discredit Barca. I don't believe they are doing it innocently."

  • Demanding immediate self-criticism

    Beyond the ongoing legal disputes, Laporta also targeted Madrid's recent institutional decisions. He specifically highlighted their notable absence from recent European Football Clubs and EuroLeague meetings across both football and basketball. He believes this sudden isolation is severely damaging the club's reputation.

    "It says a lot about the attitude of a club that is losing prestige, recognition, and credibility at a national and international level," Laporta remarked. "It is obvious. They opt for a very proud, very arrogant attitude, and they will know what they do. They should be self-critical."

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  • LaportaGetty Images

    Focusing on the football pitch

    Despite the off-field tensions and institutional friction, Laporta is keen to highlight Blaugrana's highly positive momentum. Hansi Flick's side will look to maintain this "sweet moment" as they continue their domestic and European campaigns. The club hopes to let their football do the talking on the pitch, while waiting for the lingering legal matters to finally reach their conclusion in the courts.

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