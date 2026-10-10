Barcelona president Joan Laporta LAUNCHES scathing attack on 'arrogant' Real Madrid

Laporta remains completely confident that Barcelona will soon clear their name in the 'Negreira case'. The legal investigation regards alleged payments made by the club to a former refereeing official, which has been a major talking point in Spanish football.

"In Madrid they talk about other topics to divert attention," Laporta stated, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "I will never stop saying that they tried to convict us before even trying us in court. It is becoming clear that there was no substance to the accusations leveled against us. This will end with Barca's exoneration.

"Those who have relentlessly and constantly tried to damage Barca's image will have to retract their claims. They are dragging out the legal proceedings as long as possible to keep the issue alive, but it is going nowhere. It is an attempt to discredit Barca. I don't believe they are doing it innocently."