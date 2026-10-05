No contest. Barcelona have confirmed they are the team to beat, and not just in Spain. Over the weekend, the Blaugrana thrashed Arianna Caruso's Real Madrid in the Clasico, leaving Madrid badly bruised at the Spotify Stadium. The final score left no room for debate: 7-0, with the match effectively over by half-time. Even without Alexia Putellas and Mapi Leon, who moved to London City Lionesses in the summer, Barcelona entertain and clearly relish themselves. To the delight of the 40,533 spectators, a record for a Liga F match.
Barcelona devastating, 7-0 in the Clasico against Real Madrid. Claudia Pina show, four goals in one half
Claudia Pina, the strongest striker in the world
Claudia Pina stole the show, scoring four times in a single half. Hansen also struck a brace in the 6-0 win over Roma in the Women's Champions League. After the break, Pajor and Schertenleib got on the scoresheet too. Barça were superior in every area once again: in the press, in their play and in their intensity. Real Madrid had reason to believe it could be different. They had held their own against Manchester City, champions of England, in the Women'sChampions League, and their summer overhaul hinted at a more balanced Clásico. Barcelona killed that hope inside half an hour.
Total domination
Barcelona now sit on 18 points, with six wins from six, five clear of Madrid CFF and Real Madrid. In Europe, the Blaugrana are the only team with a perfect record, having won both games: 5-2 on their debut against Paris FC and 6-0 away to Roma last week.
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