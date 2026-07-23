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Frenkie de JongGetty Images
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Barcelona awaits De Jong's approval of a difficult decision

LaLiga
Barcelona
F. de Jong
Netherlands
Spain
Netherlands

Barcelona will start the new season without their Dutch star Frenkie de Jong. The club still needs to work out how serious his knee injury is and how long he will be sidelined. 

Waiting on the midfielder's return from holiday before reaching a final diagnosis, the Catalans are not encouraged by the early signs.

The newspaper "Sport" reported that, should the seriousness of the injury be confirmed, Barcelona intend to register the player on the long-term absentee list to free up more room in the first team's salary cap. The procedure requires the player's own consent. 

Frustration is brewing inside Barcelona over how the Netherlands national team and the player have handled the matter, and the club want it settled once and for all this week.

  • Frenkie de JongGetty

    De Jong's absence could exceed four months

    De Jong came back from the World Cup with a serious knee injury, having reportedly been forced to push himself through his national team's final matches. 

    The midfielder used his holiday period to head to the club's sports city, where the medical staff put him through precise and comprehensive examinations to confirm the nature of the injury.

    Those tests are now complete. Initial estimates suggest his absence could stretch beyond four months.

    Barcelona will move to activate the long-term absence option if it is confirmed the player won't be ready before next December at the very earliest. 

    FIFA will hand the Catalan club compensation that may top two million euros for the injury, and Barcelona can also claim the proportional part of the player's salary until he returns to the squad.

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  • barcelona-frenkie-de-jong(C)Getty Images

    Does Barcelona intend to sign a new midfielder?

    De Jong's salary ranks among the highest at the club, freeing up a significant sum that can go towards registering other players.

    The Dutchman is expected back in training this week, but he won't take part in group sessions as normal, and he won't travel to the club's camp in England either. 

    Barcelona still need to announce the length of his absence and his rehabilitation plan. It's a heavy blow to new coach Hansi Flick's project.

    Flick sees the loss of the Dutch international as a major setback. He is, after all, one of the key elements of his line-up.

    Signing a new midfielder is not on the agenda, though. The management believe the position is well covered and prefer to hand opportunities to players capable of performing the holding role in front of the defensive line.

    Marc Bernal stands out as the most prominent available alternative. This could be a real launchpad for the youngster, who has enjoyed great trust from Flick since the German's arrival at the club. 

    De Jong's injury will not affect Marc Casadó's situation. The club are still studying the offers submitted for the academy player, hoping to reach a transfer deal that suits all parties.

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