Barcelona awaits De Jong's approval of a difficult decision

Barcelona will start the new season without their Dutch star Frenkie de Jong. The club still needs to work out how serious his knee injury is and how long he will be sidelined.

Waiting on the midfielder's return from holiday before reaching a final diagnosis, the Catalans are not encouraged by the early signs.

The newspaper "Sport" reported that, should the seriousness of the injury be confirmed, Barcelona intend to register the player on the long-term absentee list to free up more room in the first team's salary cap. The procedure requires the player's own consent.

Frustration is brewing inside Barcelona over how the Netherlands national team and the player have handled the matter, and the club want it settled once and for all this week.