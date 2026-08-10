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Barcelona shock PSG with MASSIVE Ferran Torres price tag as Spain World Cup hero demands summer transfer
Barca demand premium fee for Torres
Barca are ready to play hardball with PSG over the future of Torres, with the Catalan giants demanding a minimum of €65 million to sanction a sale, according to SPORT. While the Blaugrana were initially hesitant to let the versatile attacker leave before securing a replacement, the player's explicit desire to move has forced a change in stance at the Camp Nou.
The spike in valuation is largely attributed to Torres' decisive contribution for Spain, where he netted the winning goal in the World Cup final against Argentina. Officials in Catalonia feel that a player of his calibre and clutch reputation should command a fee that allows the club to reinvest in their frontline.
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PSG eye bargain as Torres agrees personal terms
Despite Barcelona's firm stance, PSG have no intention of meeting the €65m figure immediately and hope to use the player's contract situation as leverage. The European champions are well aware that Torres is entering the final stage of his contract, which is currently set to expire in June 2027. They believe a figure closer to €55 million, the same amount Barca paid to sign him from Man City in 2021 - would be a fair reflection of his value.
While reports suggest that Torres has already reached an agreement on personal terms with PSG, negotiations are expected to be intensive. However, the excellent relationship between Deco and Luis Campos could smooth the process.
Flick remains coy on transfer talk
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has attempted to downplay the noise surrounding the 26-year-old's future during the club's pre-season preparations. Speaking after a friendly in Udine, the German coach refused to be drawn into specifics regarding the ongoing negotiations with the French giants. Flick said: "I respect the players' holidays and I do not have information."
The manager's cautious approach comes at a time when the Barcelona roster is undergoing significant surgery, including the departure of key figures like Ronald Araujo. Flick acknowledged the difficulties of managing a squad during a transfer window, adding: "We always talk about improving and including players we need, but we must be calm. Many players are arriving this week; it's an atypical and strange preseason. We have to respect the players' vacations."
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Impact of the World Cup hero's departure
Torres’ exit would mark the end of a productive spell in Catalonia, where he successfully transitioned from a wide player into a reliable central threat. His versatility proved crucial as he regularly operated across the frontline, complementing Robert Lewandowski while also providing a reliable goalscoring threat. Last season, he registered 21 goals in 49 appearances, contributing to a total of 65 goals during his five-season tenure with the Spanish giants.
However, the move would provide Barcelona with much-needed financial flexibility, as a large portion of his transfer fee has already been amortised. Clearing his salary from the wage bill would allow the club to pursue other priority targets, potentially including Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.
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