UAE club Al-Ittifaq FC today unveiled the brand-new, refurbished Tre Elle Sports Center, previously known as the Etisalat Sports & Leisure Club. The launch, attended by international and local guests as well as commercial partners, brought together sport, business and partnerships and also introduced the players tasked with reviving the club's ambitions, including former Juventus man Douglas Costa and former Inter and AC Milan player, plus Italy international, Mario Balotelli.
Balotelli, Douglas Costa and the new Tre Elle Sport centre: a new chapter begins for Al-Ittifaq
Patric and Baselli also among the summer signings
One of the standout moments of the inauguration was the presentation of the club's new signings for the 2026/2027 season, including the already mentioned Douglas Costa, along with former Lazio player Patric Gabarrón Gil and former Torino player, among others, Daniele Baselli. The new arrivals strengthen an expanding squad and underline Al-Ittifaq FC's ambition.
International partnerships
Al-Ittifaq FC also unveiled their new shirt alongside the centre and the new signings, produced in collaboration with technical sponsor EVOL. The shirt also features sponsor Orodei24, an Italian company active in the precious metals sector and also Roma's partner in Italy. It shows Pietro Laterza's project is aimed at driving the club's growth on an international level too, while still keeping an eye on Italy.
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