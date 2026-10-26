London takes centre stage tonight. The British capital hosts the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, a race that could mark a fresh turning point in the history of football's most important individual award.

Real Madrid and Barcelona arrive level. Each giant has claimed the prestigious prize 12 times, counting the players who won it while representing the club.

Can one of the Spanish heavyweights break the deadlock and move clear at the top? Or will Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane have his say and overturn the calculations entirely?