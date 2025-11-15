Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Bafana Bafana and Zambia, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Bafana Bafana vs Zambia Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
- Backpage
Kick-off time
Game:
Bafana vs Zambia
Date:
15 November 2025
Kick-off:
15h00 SA Time
Venue:
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
- Backpage
How to watch Bafana vs Zambia online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SABC 1
- Backpage
Bafana team news & squads
When coming up with his final squad for the Zambia friendly, Bafana coach Hugo Broos did not have to worry much about injured players.
He, however, stirred debate with some of his decisions, like not selecting the likes of Thembinkosi Lorch, Gift Links and Relebohile Mofokeng.
The Belgian coach could hand Keletso Makgalwa and Orlando Pirates' Masindi Nemtajela their national team debuts.
Burnley forward Lyle Foster returns after missing, with injury, the Rwanda match, which was their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Bafana possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Sibisi, Mokoena, Sithole, Mbule, Nkota, Appollis, Makgopa
- FAZ
Zambia team news & squads
Chipolopolo were plunged into what looked like chaos two weeks ago when Avram Grant resigned from his role as their coach after a poor World Cup qualification campaign.
Moses Sichone has stepped in for Grant and will guide the team at the AFCON finals.
Sichine arrived in Geberha with his key players like Leicester City's Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala, Lameck Banda and Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata.
Veteran defender Kabaso Chongo is also part of the team to face Bafana.
Zambia possible XI: Mulenga, Mphande, Musonda, Sakala, Chongo, Simukonda, Chisale, Banda, Lahne, Sakala, Daka,
- BackpagePix.
Head-to-head and recent form
Bafana go into Saturday's match buzzing from qualifying for the World Cup, a tournament they have been struggling to book a ticket to since the successful bid to go to the 2020 edition.
Already, World Cup qualification has heightened expectations on South Africa to beat Zambia and reach the AFCON final.
They are up against Chipolopolo who are also AFCON-bound and are fine-tuning themselves for the continental football jamboree.
While Bafana are still celebrating their return to the global stage, Zambia lost their last World Cup qualifier 1-0 to Niger at home.
This will be the first time for Broos to face Zambia while in charge of Bafana.
Head-to-head record in the last five meetings
Date
Match
Competition
June 13, 2017 Bafana 1-2 Zambia International friendly March 24, 2018 Zambia 0-2 Bafana International friendly October 11, 2020 South Africa 1-2 Zambia International friendly July 14, 2021 South Africa 0-0 Zambia COSAFA Cup July 14, 2023 South Africa 1-2 Zambia COSAFA Cup
- GOAL GFX
Useful links