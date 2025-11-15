Bafana Bafana vs Zambia Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

When coming up with his final squad for the Zambia friendly, Bafana coach Hugo Broos did not have to worry much about injured players.

He, however, stirred debate with some of his decisions, like not selecting the likes of Thembinkosi Lorch, Gift Links and Relebohile Mofokeng.

The Belgian coach could hand Keletso Makgalwa and Orlando Pirates' Masindi Nemtajela their national team debuts.

Burnley forward Lyle Foster returns after missing, with injury, the Rwanda match, which was their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Bafana possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Sibisi, Mokoena, Sithole, Mbule, Nkota, Appollis, Makgopa