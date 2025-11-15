+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Bafana Bafana vs Zambia Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow South Africa's international friendly match against Chipolopolo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. It is their first match since qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in October. Now, Hugo Broos would be testing his men to see if they are the right material he needs at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Bafana Bafana and Zambia, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

  • Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Bafana vs Zambia

    Date:

    		15 November 2025

    Kick-off:

    		15h00 SA Time

    Venue:

    		Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
  • Chipolopolo of ZambiaBackpage

    How to watch Bafana vs Zambia online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SABC 1
  • Bafana Bafana, South AfricaBackpage

    Bafana team news & squads

    When coming up with his final squad for the Zambia friendly, Bafana coach Hugo Broos did not have to worry much about injured players.

    He, however, stirred debate with some of his decisions, like not selecting the likes of Thembinkosi Lorch, Gift Links and Relebohile Mofokeng.

    The Belgian coach could hand Keletso Makgalwa and Orlando Pirates' Masindi Nemtajela their national team debuts. 

    Burnley forward Lyle Foster returns after missing, with injury, the Rwanda match, which was their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. 

    Bafana possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Sibisi, Mokoena, Sithole, Mbule, Nkota, Appollis, Makgopa

  • Patson Daka, ZambiaFAZ

    Zambia team news & squads

    Chipolopolo were plunged into what looked like chaos two weeks ago when Avram Grant resigned from his role as their coach after a poor World Cup qualification campaign.

    Moses Sichone has stepped in for Grant and will guide the team at the AFCON finals.

    Sichine arrived in Geberha with his key players like Leicester City's Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala, Lameck Banda and Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata.

    Veteran defender Kabaso Chongo is also part of the team to face Bafana.

    Zambia possible XI: Mulenga, Mphande, Musonda, Sakala, Chongo, Simukonda, Chisale, Banda, Lahne, Sakala, Daka,

  • Thulani Hlatswayo of South Africa challenged by Fashion Sakala of Zambia.BackpagePix.

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Bafana go into Saturday's match buzzing from qualifying for the World Cup, a tournament they have been struggling to book a ticket to since the successful bid to go to the 2020 edition.

    Already, World Cup qualification has heightened expectations on South Africa to beat Zambia and reach the AFCON final.

    They are up against Chipolopolo who are also AFCON-bound and are fine-tuning themselves for the continental football jamboree.

    While Bafana are still celebrating their return to the global stage, Zambia lost their last World Cup qualifier 1-0 to Niger at home.

    This will be the first time for Broos to face Zambia while in charge of Bafana. 

    Head-to-head record in the last five meetings

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    June 13, 2017Bafana 1-2 ZambiaInternational friendly
    March 24, 2018Zambia 0-2 BafanaInternational friendly 
    October 11, 2020South Africa 1-2 ZambiaInternational friendly 
    July 14, 2021South Africa 0-0 ZambiaCOSAFA Cup
    July 14, 2023South Africa 1-2 ZambiaCOSAFA Cup

  • Vela Khumalo, Emile Witbooi & Shaun Els, South Africa U17 16-9GOAL GFX

