Copy of Predicting Bafana Bafana's XI to face Zambia - Will Broos hand in-form Orlando Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi a start?

South Africa are intensifying preparations for the 2025 AFCON finals with an international friendly match against Chipolopolo at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. The 1996 African champions' coach is using the match to fine-tune his squad as he edges closer to finalising the group he will take to the continental tournament. With competition for AFCON places still open, the game against the Copper Bullets is expected to bring out fierce performances from players eager to impress the coach. This could also be the last chance for some players to convince the Belgian tactician that they deserve a seat on the plane to Morocco.