Copy of Predicting Bafana Bafana's XI to face Zambia - Will Broos hand in-form Orlando Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi a start?

GOAL predicts how Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos might select his starting line-up for this international friendly match against Zambia.
- Backpage
GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams
The Sundowns goalkeeper would not want to be affected by the fact that he has been dropped from the 2025 FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper shortlist after appearing among the initial nominees.
- Backpage
RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau
The former Black Leopards man is a tried and tested player at international level and knows that Thabang Matuludi is waiting to take his place.
- Backpage
LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba
Just like Mudau who has Matuludi ready to take his place, Modiba has Samukelo Kabini to worry about.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Broos would want to start the Orlando Pirates vice-captain for another confidence-boosting outing in in the line-up ahead of AFCON.
CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi
Sibisi and Mbokazi's central defence combination, which got its hardest test in last season's CAF Champions League, is being built for AFCON.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena
The last time he was in Bafana colours, Mokoena expressed relief that the national team had qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid fears of a backlash had the team failed to make it to the global competition.
- Getty
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sphephelo Sithole
Broos is spoilt for choice in this role with Bathu Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha and Masindi Nemtajela also waiting for their chances.
- Backpage
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Sipho Mbule
Broos is on record saying that he is looking for Themba Zwane in Mbule after failing with Patrick Maswanganyi amid fears that fitness issues could rule the Mamelodi Sundowns captain out of AFCON.
- Backpagepix
RIGHT-ATTACKER: Mohau Nkota
The Saudi-based star is slowly turning himself into a key Bafana player after breaking into the national side this year.
- Backpagepix
LEFT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis
Broos is likely to have a headache when it comes to this position, with Tshepang Moremi enjoying a rich vein of form while Relebohile Mofokeng is tipped for a comeback.
- Getty
CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa
One of the most favoured players by Broos, even when he is not on top of his game at Pirates, but this time around, he is in the national team while enjoying some decent form.