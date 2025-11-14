+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Copy of Predicting Bafana Bafana's XI to face Zambia - Will Broos hand in-form Orlando Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi a start?

South Africa are intensifying preparations for the 2025 AFCON finals with an international friendly match against Chipolopolo at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. The 1996 African champions' coach is using the match to fine-tune his squad as he edges closer to finalising the group he will take to the continental tournament. With competition for AFCON places still open, the game against the Copper Bullets is expected to bring out fierce performances from players eager to impress the coach. This could also be the last chance for some players to convince the Belgian tactician that they deserve a seat on the plane to Morocco.

GOAL predicts how Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos might select his starting line-up for this international friendly match against Zambia.

  • Ronwen Williams, South Africa, October 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    The Sundowns goalkeeper would not want to be affected by the fact that he has been dropped from the 2025 FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper shortlist after appearing among the initial nominees.

  • Khuliso Mudau and Okocha Rashid, Bafana vs South SudanBackpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    The former Black Leopards man is a tried and tested player at international level and knows that Thabang Matuludi is waiting to take his place.

  • Aubrey Modiba, Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    Just like Mudau who has Matuludi ready to take his place, Modiba has Samukelo Kabini to worry about.

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana Bafana, October 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi

    Broos would want to start the Orlando Pirates vice-captain for another confidence-boosting outing in in the line-up ahead of AFCON.

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Bafana Bafana

    CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi

    Sibisi and Mbokazi's central defence combination, which got its hardest test in last season's CAF Champions League, is being built for AFCON.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    The last time he was in Bafana colours, Mokoena expressed relief that the national team had qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid fears of a backlash had the team failed to make it to the global competition.

  • Sphephelo Sithole, Bafana Bafana, February 2024Getty

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sphephelo Sithole

    Broos is spoilt for choice in this role with Bathu Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha and Masindi Nemtajela also waiting for their chances.

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, October 2025Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Sipho Mbule

    Broos is on record saying that he is looking for Themba Zwane in Mbule after failing with Patrick Maswanganyi amid fears that fitness issues could rule the Mamelodi Sundowns captain out of AFCON.

  • Mohau Nkota of South AfricaBackpagepix

    RIGHT-ATTACKER: Mohau Nkota

    The Saudi-based star is slowly turning himself into a key Bafana player after breaking into the national side this year.

  • Oswin Appollis of South AfricaBackpagepix

    LEFT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    Broos is likely to have a headache when it comes to this position, with Tshepang Moremi enjoying a rich vein of form while Relebohile Mofokeng is tipped for a comeback. 

  • Evidence Makgopa, Bafana BafanaGetty

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa

    One of the most favoured players by Broos, even when he is not on top of his game at Pirates, but this time around, he is in the national team while enjoying some decent form.