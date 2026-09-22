Bafana Bafana stars challenged as Olwethu Makhanya shines at Rangers - 'Let’s not get too comfortable'

Olwethu Makhanya has enjoyed a whirlwind start to his career in Scotland after completing a move from MLS outfit Philadelphia Union to Glasgow Rangers.

Pitso Mosimane has been keeping a close eye on the youngster's development and was particularly impressed by his composure during the intense clashes with Rangers' cross-town rivals.

The coach noted that performing in such an environment requires more than just technical ability; it demands a specific temperament.

"If you understand and follow football properly, you don’t play the Glasgow Derby if you don’t have the mental capacity for it," Mosimane said as per iDiski Times.

"Before talent, it’s a big stage, and he went to play away; last week it was at home."

The defender even thought he had notched a maiden goal for the Gers, only for a handball infringement to deny him a spectacular moment on the scoresheet.

"I thought the goal he scored would be allowed, what a cracker, but unfortunately the ball hit the hand before."



