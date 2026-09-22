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Bafana Bafana stars challenged as Olwethu Makhanya shines at Rangers - 'Let’s not get too comfortable'
Makhanya makes his mark
Olwethu Makhanya has enjoyed a whirlwind start to his career in Scotland after completing a move from MLS outfit Philadelphia Union to Glasgow Rangers.
Pitso Mosimane has been keeping a close eye on the youngster's development and was particularly impressed by his composure during the intense clashes with Rangers' cross-town rivals.
The coach noted that performing in such an environment requires more than just technical ability; it demands a specific temperament.
"If you understand and follow football properly, you don’t play the Glasgow Derby if you don’t have the mental capacity for it," Mosimane said as per iDiski Times.
"Before talent, it’s a big stage, and he went to play away; last week it was at home."
The defender even thought he had notched a maiden goal for the Gers, only for a handball infringement to deny him a spectacular moment on the scoresheet.
"I thought the goal he scored would be allowed, what a cracker, but unfortunately the ball hit the hand before."
- Getty
Pressure building on Bafana regulars
Makhanya’s progress comes as the defensive unit continues to change. Mosimane believes his experience in one of world football’s biggest rivalries has given him the exposure needed to compete at international level.
The coach wants players to earn their places through their performances rather than relying on past reputations or their position in the squad.
"Yes, he’s raising his hand to say, ‘I want to play also,'' he added.
"I respect that [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi has been great and done exceptionally well. I’m playing in Europe, playing for a big team; I also deserve an opportunity, and let the games speak.
"Let’s have competition; let the players have pressure."
- Getty
Ending the Bafana comfort zone
A key focus for Mosimane is making sure there is competition for places, with the coach demanding that players continue to work for their spots.
Drawing parallels to other areas of the pitch, he highlighted how depth in the attacking third keeps everyone sharp.
"Because the moment you don’t have a Luther Singh behind [Oswin] Appollis, you don’t have a Cassius [Mailula] behind Rele [Mofokeng], you don’t have Puso [Dithejane] behind [Thapelo] Maseko," he said.
"It’s when we start to be relaxed."
Driving national team standards higher
As Bafana prepare for their next challenges, the message from the coach is clear: reputation alone will not guarantee a place in the squad. He also called on South African players to keep working hard and continue improving as they compete for opportunities at international level.
Mosimane finished by saying: "Let’s all not be in a comfort zone; let’s all push and have enough players for the country."
With Makhanya leading the charge of the new generation, the competition for a place in the national team has arguably never been fiercer.
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