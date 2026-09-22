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Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane reveals why Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates dominate squad - 'You have to respect that'

South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
Premier Soccer League
P. Mosimane

The South Africa national team coach has explained the thinking behind his latest squad selection, with the nation’s two biggest clubs heavily represented. With a crucial international fixture against Guinea on the horizon, the tactician has backed players making an impact on the domestic scene.

The latest South African national team squad has sparked significant conversation due to the overwhelming presence of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players.

Pitso Mosimane, speaking ahead of the upcoming international window, was quick to defend his selection criteria by pointing to the current landscape of domestic football.

The veteran coach noted that the high concentration of talent from these clubs reflects their recent success on the pitch, particularly Sundowns' continued dominance in both cup competitions and the league.

Mosimane emphasised that he cannot ignore the form of players who are regularly competing for and winning major silverware.

Reflecting on the current state of the Betway Premiership, the Bafana Bafana coach made his stance clear regarding the inclusion of so many Masandawana stars.

"Those are the ones who win the trophy last week, right? And those are the ones who are also top of their log. So you have to respect that," Mosimane told the media on Monday.

Beyond the Sundowns contingent, Orlando Pirates' stars remain vital to the national cause. Mosimane expressed his appreciation for the quality flowing from the Soweto giants, suggesting that the concentration of elite talent at these two clubs is simply a reality of the modern South African game.



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