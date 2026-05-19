Bafana Bafana discover AFCON 2027 fate as CAF confirms qualifying groups for East African showpiece
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Familiar faces in Group D
The road to AFCON 2027 has been officially laid out, with Bafana Bafana drawn into a Group D that promises fireworks from the very first whistle.
South Africa will face Eritrea, Guinea, and tournament co-hosts Kenya, setting up a gripping qualification storyline filled with intensity, intrigue, and subplots across the continent.
The draw, staged in Egypt on Tuesday afternoon, has also served up a fascinating reunion narrative, with former Bafana star Benni McCarthy now in charge of the Kenyan national team, adding extra spice to what already looks like a heavyweight qualification battle for the 1996 champions.
With Kenya among the three host nations for the tournament, those encounters are expected to carry added edge for the next Bafana mentor, who will inherit the responsibility of stamping authority and steering Bafana through a demanding qualification group following Hugo Broos’ tenure.
Qualification format and schedule
The South African Football Association officially confirmed the draw and qualification format in a statement released shortly after the ceremony.
"The 48 teams were drawn in 12 groups of four countries, with the first matches to be played from 21 September, and run all the way to 30 March 2027," SAFA detailed.
"Bafana Bafana exited the previous tournament in the Last 16 stage after a defeat to Cameroon at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco."
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Avoiding the top seeds
The Mzansi team will likely be breathing a sigh of relief after the draw. As one of the top seeds in Pot 1, Bafana have successfully side-stepped the continent's big guns.
But this is no cakewalk, Guinea represents a significant threat, while the unpredictable challenge of Eritrea and a high-stakes local grudge match against McCarthy’s Kenya mean there is zero room for error.
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Eyes on the global stage
While the AFCON 2027 draw provides a long-term roadmap, the immediate focus for the national team remains the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The squad is currently prioritising preparations for the global showpiece to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Success on the world stage would provide the perfect momentum heading into the AFCON qualifiers later this year.