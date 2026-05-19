Bafana Bafana discover AFCON 2027 fate as CAF confirms qualifying groups for East African showpiece

The road to AFCON 2027 has been officially laid out, with Bafana Bafana drawn into a Group D that promises fireworks from the very first whistle.

South Africa will face Eritrea, Guinea, and tournament co-hosts Kenya, setting up a gripping qualification storyline filled with intensity, intrigue, and subplots across the continent.

The draw, staged in Egypt on Tuesday afternoon, has also served up a fascinating reunion narrative, with former Bafana star Benni McCarthy now in charge of the Kenyan national team, adding extra spice to what already looks like a heavyweight qualification battle for the 1996 champions.

With Kenya among the three host nations for the tournament, those encounters are expected to carry added edge for the next Bafana mentor, who will inherit the responsibility of stamping authority and steering Bafana through a demanding qualification group following Hugo Broos’ tenure.



