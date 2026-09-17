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Yanela Mbuthuma Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane justifies shock Yanela Mbuthuma call-up - 'I don’t know why people brand him as an enemy'

Premier Soccer League
Y. Mbuthuma
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
South Africa
P. Mosimane
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has come out firing in defense of his squad selection, particularly regarding the inclusion of an Orlando Pirates forward. The new Bafana head coach believes the striker has been unfairly treated by critics and deserves his place in the national setup.

  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Mosimane demands respect for Pirates striker

    New Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has broken his silence on the most debated inclusion in his latest squad, passionately defending Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma.

    The decision comes at a time when Mbuthuma has finally started to silence his doubters on the pitch.

    While he struggled for consistency earlier in the campaign, leading to harsh criticism from supporters, the former Richards Bay man has found his scoring boots recently.

    He has notched twice in the Betway Premiership and played a pivotal role in helping Pirates reach a fifth successive MTN 8 final.



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  • Yanela Mbuthuma & Siyanda Hlangabeza, AmaZulu vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Addressing the 'enemy' label

    During a press conference where the final squad was unveiled, Mosimane was asked directly about the negative perception of Mbuthuma, who some fans had gone as far as to label an "enemy" of the club due to his lack of goals.

    The Bafana boss was quick to dismiss such harsh terminology, insisting that the player's output and physical profile make him a valuable asset for the national team.

    “Well, I don’t know what other people are saying, and I don’t know why people brand him as an enemy,” Mosimane stated as per iDiski Times when addressing the media.

    “I think he’s a national team player. He scores goals for Orlando Pirates. I think you’ve seen him scoring a few goals in Orlando Stadium.

    “And yes, maybe he’s not scoring as much as you want, but he does score, and he’s got a physical presence also, and he’s hungry. Give him a chance.”




  • Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    The tactical reasoning for Mbuthuma

    Beyond the goals, Mosimane is looking at the broader picture of how Bafana functions in the final third.

    The coach highlighted Mbuthuma’s "physical presence" as a key factor in his selection, suggesting that the striker offers a different dimension to the South African attack that may be necessary when facing the robust defenses of Guinea and Eritrea.

    The striker's recent form in cup competitions and the league has provided the statistical backing Mosimane needed to justify the call-up.

    With assists in the MTN 8 and a renewed sense of confidence in front of goal, Mbuthuma is entering the international break in his best form of the year.



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  • Danny Jordaan Pitso Mosimane BafanaBackpagepix

    New era under Pitso begins

    Mbuthuma is just one of several talking points in a squad that signals a fresh start under Mosimane’s leadership.

    The former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns tactician has introduced 12 new faces to the setup, indicating a ruthless approach to squad building and a desire to reward current form over past reputations.

    As Bafana gear up for their upcoming fixtures, the pressure will be on Mbuthuma to repay the faith shown by one of Africa's most successful coaches.

    If he can replicate his recent Pirates form on the international stage, Mosimane’s decision will look like a masterstroke.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Guinea crest
Guinea
GUI
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea crest
Eritrea
ERI
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA