Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane justifies shock Yanela Mbuthuma call-up - 'I don’t know why people brand him as an enemy'

New Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has broken his silence on the most debated inclusion in his latest squad, passionately defending Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma.

The decision comes at a time when Mbuthuma has finally started to silence his doubters on the pitch.

While he struggled for consistency earlier in the campaign, leading to harsh criticism from supporters, the former Richards Bay man has found his scoring boots recently.

He has notched twice in the Betway Premiership and played a pivotal role in helping Pirates reach a fifth successive MTN 8 final.







