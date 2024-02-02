Bafana Bafana's biggest Afcon 2023 test so far? South Africa legend Tovey convinced Cape Verde are tougher than Morocco

Michael Madyira
Teboho Mokoena, Bafana BafanaGetty
Africa Cup of NationsSouth AfricaCape Verde vs South AfricaCape VerdePercy TauTeboho MokoenaThemba Zwane

Former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey has rated the current team's chances of further progressing in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bafana have reached Afcon quarters
  • They now meet Cape Verde after beating Morocco
  • A Bafana legend rates their chances

Editors' Picks