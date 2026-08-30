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'There isn't a back four!' - Gary Neville warns Manchester United and Michael Carrick over major defensive transfer flaws
Neville demands defensive reinforcements
Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville insisted that Manchester United must immediately prioritise their defence. The club have spent heavily on midfielders like Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer, totalling £155 million, but have neglected their back four. Neville stressed that this imbalance could prove costly for Carrick over the course of a demanding campaign.
"In a perfect world, if you'd said to Michael Carrick, 'what would you have done this summer?' he would have said, 'rebuild the midfield, and I would rebuild the defence'," Neville explained. He acknowledged the club's strategy of rebuilding step by step but warned that neglecting the defence is a massive risk.
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Lack of depth exposed early
The flaws in the current squad were evident during the disappointing opening-day defeat to newly promoted Hull. Neville pointed out that while there is individual talent, the collective unit lacks the depth required to cope with a demanding season, especially when injuries strike.
He stated: "They have got some individually decent defenders, but there isn't a back four there and when it starts to get put under pressure and it starts to pick up a couple of injuries during the season, it will let you down. Michael knows that right now. If they could get a centre-back and a full-back before the window closes, that will stop problems that we know we're going to see."
Frustration over transfer inactivity
Neville also expressed his shock at how both Manchester United and Liverpool have handled their defensive recruitment compared to title rivals Arsenal. "I'm amazed that United haven't added at the back. I'm amazed that Liverpool haven't added two full-backs because they need two full-backs," Neville remarked.
"Arsenal are strengthening when they're absolutely at the top. Manchester United and Liverpool aren't in that position. So I'm surprised at the windows these two great clubs have had." Currently, Luke Shaw is the only senior left-back available for Carrick, forcing players like Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui to act as makeshift replacements when needed.
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Looking ahead to the deadline
Man Utd have until Tuesday to finalise any incoming transfers. The club continue to closely monitor the market for a left-back, having previously enquired about Ian Maatsen and Lewis Hall. If no suitable options emerge before the deadline, Carrick will have to rely on his current makeshift options until the winter window opens, risking further dropped points across domestic and European fronts.
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