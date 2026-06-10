Axed Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa attracts interest from Moroccan side as Kaizer Chiefs circle

The race for Tshegofatso Mabasa’ signature has taken an international turn, with reports suggesting that a prominent Moroccan side has entered the fray.

The former Orlando Pirates marksman, who has been in scintillating form, is said to be high on the wishlist of several North African clubs looking to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season.

While the Buccaneers have parted ways with their top assets, the mounting interest from the Botola Pro could test their resolve.

Mabasa’s ability to find the back of the net with clinical precision has not gone unnoticed outside of South Africa's borders, making him a prime target for clubs with deep pockets and continental ambitions.



