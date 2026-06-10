Axed Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa attracts interest from Moroccan side as Kaizer Chiefs circle
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North African giants eye Mabasa
The race for Tshegofatso Mabasa’ signature has taken an international turn, with reports suggesting that a prominent Moroccan side has entered the fray.
The former Orlando Pirates marksman, who has been in scintillating form, is said to be high on the wishlist of several North African clubs looking to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season.
While the Buccaneers have parted ways with their top assets, the mounting interest from the Botola Pro could test their resolve.
Mabasa’s ability to find the back of the net with clinical precision has not gone unnoticed outside of South Africa's borders, making him a prime target for clubs with deep pockets and continental ambitions.
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Chiefs remain in the hunt
Closer to home, Kaizer Chiefs are believed to be monitoring the situation with keen interest. Amakhosi are desperate to solve their perennial goal-scoring problems and view Mabasa as the ideal candidate to lead their line.
The prospect of poaching a top striker from their cross-town rivals would be a massive statement of intent for the Naturena-based club.
Despite the fierce rivalry between the two Soweto giants, the lure of regular first-team football and a fresh start could appeal to the striker.
Chiefs have been linked with several high-profile forwards, but Mabasa’s proven track record in the Premier Soccer League makes him a low-risk, high-reward option for the Glamour Boys.
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Wide interest in the free agent
Mabasa’s pedigree in front of goal remains undisputed, and his recent release from Pirates has sparked an emotional response from fans who feel he still has plenty to offer at the top level.
The competition is not limited to the Moroccan interest either. Several other North African clubs are reportedly circling, and Rhulani Mokwena’s Al Ittihad are also thought to be in the picture.
This mounting interest from abroad could price South African suitors out of a deal if a bidding war commences over salary and signing-on fees.
According to sources close to the negotiations, the Moroccan outfit is determined to beat South African clubs to his services.
"Maghreb Fez has offered Mabasa a two-year contract, and I am told it comes with a good package," a source told KickOff.
"But the issue seems to be that Tshego wants a three-year deal. He has not turned down the offer yet because he is still weighing up his options."
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Decisive weeks ahead for Mabasa
Mabasa now finds himself at a career crossroads, balancing the lure of a massive payday in Morocco against the familiarity and prestige of staying in the PSL.
His demand for a three-year contract remains a sticking point in negotiations with Maghreb Fez, but his status as a free agent gives him significant leverage in these talks.
With the transfer window heating up, the coming weeks will determine whether Mabasa becomes the latest South African star to test himself in the Botola Pro League or if he will choose to spearhead a new era at Chiefs.
For now, the highly-rated goal poacher remains the most talked-about name on the free agency market.