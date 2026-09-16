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Axed coach Phuti Mohafe hits out at Marumo Gallants after abrupt exit - 'The support was minimal'
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Lack of patience from the hierarchy
In a candid reflection on his short-lived tenure, Phuti Mohafe has expressed his deep disappointment regarding how his time at Marumo Gallants came to an end.
The 52-year-old was relieved of his duties after failing to secure a win in the opening five fixtures of the 2026/27 campaign, recording two draws and three defeats.
Speaking to the media about the circumstances of his departure, Mohafe did not hold back in his assessment of the club's leadership and their approach to modern management.
“There was no patience, my man. You cannot say five matches is patience; it’s not,” a candid Mohafe told FARPost.
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Broken promises and transfer frustrations
Beyond the lack of time, Mohafe pointed to significant issues behind the scenes, specifically concerning the club's recruitment strategy during the transfer window.
The former Polokwane City boss, who was instrumental in guiding Rise and Shine to top-eight finishes, suggested that he was not given the tools necessary to compete at the highest level.
The disconnect between the coach's technical requirements and the board's delivery appears to have been a major sticking point during his brief stay at the club.
The veteran coach revealed that several of his primary transfer targets were overlooked, leaving him with a squad that lacked balance in crucial areas of the field.
“I am expected to deliver, but the support was minimal. There are certain things that I was looking for that I didn’t get,” he added. “I don’t want to go into deep details about those things."
“I don’t want to go into deep details about those things. What I can talk about is what is in front of everyone’s eyes, and that is the squad. I looked for specific players, but in certain key positions, I didn’t get what I asked for.”
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Life after the Mohafe era
After the board pulled the trigger on Mohafe’s tenure, the club was thrust into a period of uncertainty while the hunt for a permanent successor began.
Trevor Mathiane was handed the keys on an interim basis, but his presence in the dugout failed to provide the "new manager bounce" fans had desperately hoped for.
The vacancy naturally sent the rumour mill into overdrive, with several high-profile tacticians linked to the hot seat.
While initial reports suggested Bulgarian boss Dimitar Pantev was the clear frontrunner to take charge, the club ultimately opted to pivot in a different direction.
Kanalelo takes the wheel
Gallants have now officially confirmed the appointment of former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronnie Kanalelo as their new head coach.
Kanalelo, who brings a wealth of experience from his playing days and previous coaching roles, will be expected to turn the tide immediately.
For Mohafe, the exit remains a bitter pill to swallow given his recent track record of success in the Limpopo region.
Having transformed City into a competitive, top-eight outfit last season, he believed he had the pedigree to lead Gallants to similar heights if given the appropriate backing.
Instead, he joins the list of early-season casualties in a league known for its volatile coaching environment.
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