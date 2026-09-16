Axed coach Phuti Mohafe hits out at Marumo Gallants after abrupt exit - 'The support was minimal'

In a candid reflection on his short-lived tenure, Phuti Mohafe has expressed his deep disappointment regarding how his time at Marumo Gallants came to an end.

The 52-year-old was relieved of his duties after failing to secure a win in the opening five fixtures of the 2026/27 campaign, recording two draws and three defeats.

Speaking to the media about the circumstances of his departure, Mohafe did not hold back in his assessment of the club's leadership and their approach to modern management.

“There was no patience, my man. You cannot say five matches is patience; it’s not,” a candid Mohafe told FARPost.







