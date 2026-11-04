Next matches ATA Conference League 12:45 KAL

Maurizio Sarri, the Atalanta manager, has spoken ahead of the third Conference League matchday against Kairat Almaty: "The retreat is about bringing us closer together and building stronger relationships than usual, even without talking about football, so we can forge stronger personal bonds and overcome the problems we are facing."

On his experience, Sarri added: "This is not a new situation for me. I have come through it by being consistent; at times I have not come through it at all. With experience, you accept certain things and deal with them better," he told ANSA. "I am happy with the team. In the first half against Parma, I saw what I wanted to see, apart from the defensive carelessness. We stopped believing once we conceded the first goal, and the second was the logical consequence. It is not something you can work on out on the pitch. We need to reflect on why one negative incident on Monday evening caused us to switch off. Twelve goalscoring chances to three: those are the numbers, those are the facts. At times we seem to lack ruthlessness in both penalty areas. Tactics have not caused the problems."