Atalanta, Sarri: “We could have won it without a stupid goal. We had 10 injured players”

Next matches MON Serie A 09:00 ATA

Atalanta manager Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky after the 1-1 home draw with Kairat Almaty in the Conference League: "If this is supposed to be the week we bounce back when we have 14 players out, I can't see it happening. Today we had 10 injured players and four others whose assessments advised against playing them. We could certainly have won if we hadn't conceded a stupid goal, but after that the match became difficult."

Sarri added: "There are a great many mitigating circumstances. We'll take this point and see if we can secure qualification later on."