Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Grafica Sarri AtalantaCalciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Atalanta, Sarri: “We could have won it without a stupid goal. We had 10 injured players”

Atalanta vs Kairat Almaty
Atalanta
Kairat Almaty
Conference League

The coach speaks after the draw with the Kazakhs

Next matches
MON

MON

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

ATA

ATA

Atalanta manager Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky after the 1-1 home draw with Kairat Almaty in the Conference League: "If this is supposed to be the week we bounce back when we have 14 players out, I can't see it happening. Today we had 10 injured players and four others whose assessments advised against playing them. We could certainly have won if we hadn't conceded a stupid goal, but after that the match became difficult."

Sarri added: "There are a great many mitigating circumstances. We'll take this point and see if we can secure qualification later on."

  • On individual players: "You always expect a lot from your players. It's clear that Scamacca has been out and I saw him for the first time yesterday, so it's also difficult to expect much more from him."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
MON

MON

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

ATA

ATA