Atalanta-Kairat Almaty live

32' - Scamacca shoots with his right foot, but Anarbekov saves comfortably.

30' - From close range, Pasalic wastes a chance.

29' - Carnesecchi makes a double save from two successive weak Kazakh efforts from the edge of the area.

25' - Rowe curls a fine right-footed shot towards goal, forcing the opposing goalkeeper into a good save for a corner.

11' - A dangerous back-pass from Kasabulat nearly results in an own goal.

5' - Rowe heads over the crossbar this time.

4' - From the edge of the area, Rowe shoots, but the Kazakh goalkeeper saves.

2' - Kairat try their luck with an Edmilson header.