Atalanta-Kairat Almaty live

Atalanta host Kairat Almaty on Conference League matchday four. The hosts have three points, while the Kazakh side remain on one.
Atalanta-Kairat Almaty 0-0
Scorers:
Atalanta host Kairat Almaty on Conference League matchday four. The hosts have three points, while the Kazakh side remain on one.
Atalanta-Kairat Almaty 0-0
Scorers:
32' - Scamacca shoots with his right foot, but Anarbekov saves comfortably.
30' - From close range, Pasalic wastes a chance.
29' - Carnesecchi makes a double save from two successive weak Kazakh efforts from the edge of the area.
25' - Rowe curls a fine right-footed shot towards goal, forcing the opposing goalkeeper into a good save for a corner.
11' - A dangerous back-pass from Kasabulat nearly results in an own goal.
5' - Rowe heads over the crossbar this time.
4' - From the edge of the area, Rowe shoots, but the Kazakh goalkeeper saves.
2' - Kairat try their luck with an Edmilson header.
Atalanta (4-3-3): Carnesecchi; Idele, Scalvini, Obric, Bernasconi; Elmas, Pasalic; Sulemana, Samardzic, Rowe; Scamacca. Manager: Maurizio Sarri
Kairat Almaty (5-3-2): Anarbekov; Mrynskiy, Shirobokov, Martynovich, Kassabulatt, Mata; Tuyakbayev, Mendonca, Oksanen; Marc Gual, Edmilson. Manager: Arutyunyan
REFEREE: Weinberger
BOOKED: Mendonca (K), Sulemana (A)
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