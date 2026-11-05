Atalanta, Giuntoli: “The training camp did us good”

On the training camp: "It did us good. We spent time together and didn't just talk about football. This is a difficult moment. This is our eighth match in just a few days, and we know we can only help ourselves. Being together gives us strength. Some players will still be out, but we'll get others back who can help us. As for the other day's match, we're pleased with the first half despite conceding a goal that knocked the stuffing out of us. Then we didn't respond, and we have to do that from now on."