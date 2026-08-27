OFFICIAL: Aston Villa land former Bayern star Goretzka on free transfer

Goretzka is no stranger to the unique environment at Villa Park, having faced the club in European competition recently. He admitted that the energy of the home crowd played a role in his decision to join. 'I remember it was a really special atmosphere and crazy energy in the stadium. For us, with Bayern, it wasn't the best experience we had. For you, it was probably one of the best. I'm really looking forward to experiencing nights like this again,' he recalled, referring to Bayern's 1-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of Villa in October 2024.

Transitioning to the English top flight is a challenge Goretzka feels prepared for after nearly a decade at the top of German football. He noted the increased intensity and quality across the division as a primary motivator for the move. 'Obviously for me it's a new league. I'm really looking forward to playing in these kinds of big games every few days, and this is probably the biggest difference to the Bundesliga, where you have only several great games with big opponents.'