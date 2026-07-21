Aston Villa hold shock Alejandro Garnacho transfer talks after agreeing record Morgan Rogers sale with Chelsea

The report further details that should a deal for Garnacho fail to materialise or the player opt for another destination, Villa could shift their focus towards signing another Chelsea forward, Nicolas Jackson. Emery has been a long-standing admirer of Jackson since their time together at Villarreal, and Villa are exploring a permanent move for the striker.

Jackson's potential addition would give Villa three main choices up front, alongside Ollie Watkins and Tammy Abraham, though the latter could be sold if a suitable bid arrives.